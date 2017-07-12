Football: Top of the line – Texan makes Super Team

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, July 12, 2017

Tags: Football, Northwest, Northwest Football

As a junior last year, Darrell Simpson became a nightmare for defensive ends trying to get around the Northwest Texans’ big and nimble offensive tackle.

Simpson recorded 40 pancake blocks and graded out at 91 percent from his tackle spot for an offense that averaged 471 yards on the way to winning its first playoff game.

Heading into his senior season, the 6-7, 317-pound tackle is drawing attention from college scouts throughout the nation. He was also picked for Texas Football’s preseason Super Team.

“It’s a blessing, knowing all that hard work throughout middle school and high school is paying off,” Simpson said last week.

Simpson recently tweeted eight schools he’s considering – TCU, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, LSU, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Ohio State.

“It’s almost time for it to come to an end and pick a school,” Simpson said.

He added he’s looking forward to the season. The Texans return six starters on the offensive side of the football, including fellow bookend all-district lineman Josh Campbell and quarterback Prince Mavula, who is receiving college offers.

“We always have high expectations,” Simpson said.

Along with being one of the area’s top offensive linemen, Simpson played center on the Texans’ state tournament basketball team.