Football: Texans hope for repeat – Northwest hits field after historic season

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, August 12, 2017

Tags: Football, Northwest, Northwest Football

The Northwest Texans made history in 2016, earning the program’s first playoff victory and winning 10 games.

Monday, the Texans start the tough task, of scripting a sequel. Northwest, which held spring practice in May, will hit the field for the first day of fall practice at 7:15 a.m.

“It’s definitely a challenge,” said Northwest coach Bill Poe. “We were fortunate to have a season like last year. It set a foundation and shows the kids what can be done. We’re not complacent. We’re looking for bigger and better things and are anxious to get going.”

The Texans will be looking to replace several key contributors from last year, including offensive playmakers Gavin Holmes and Syrus Moore and standout linebacker Caden McDonald. Holmes, who signed with Baylor and was the Wise County Offensive Player of the Year, caught 83 passes for 1,545 yards and 15 touchdowns. Moore rushed for 1,800 yards and 20 touchdowns. McDonald, a San Diego St. signee, made 12 stops for losses among 95 tackles.

“We’ve got guys to fill those shoes, but the bottom line is you can’t measure that experience,” Poe said. “The biggest question mark is with the new faces on offense and defense. We have to get them confident and comfortable.”

Northwest returns just three players on defense.

Offensively, the Texans will be led by a big, impressive offensive line that features Darrell Simpson, Josh Campbell and Cole Green.

Simpson (6-7, 315) has offers from several Division I schools. He said it will be up to him and the other upperclassmen to lead the Texans.

“We know we’re young overall. Our seniors have to step it up,” Simpson said.