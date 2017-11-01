By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, November 1, 2017

Tags: Football, Northwest, Northwest Football

In a tightening race for the final playoff spot out of District 6-5A, the Northwest Texans could take a big step to getting back to the postseason with a win Friday.

But that would mean upsetting the No. 1 team in Class 5A, Aledo, at Bearcat Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday.

Northwest (5-3) heads into the week nine showdown tied with Eaton at 2-3 for fifth place in 6-5A. The Texans lost the head-to-head matchup with Eaton. For the Texans to get into the playoffs, they would need to win out and hope for Brewer to lose out and Eaton to drop one of its final games. The Texans could also beat Azle in the finale and possibly win a tiebreaker with Azle and Eaton with some help.

Northwest kept itself in the playoff picture Saturday with a 55-14 win over Chisholm Trail.

Prince Mavula threw for three touchdowns and 273 yards. He added 132 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

He was one of three rushers with more than 100 yards for the Texans. Antonio Reese ran for 195 yards and three scores. DeMareus Hosey added 126 yards and a touchdown.

NORTHWEST 55, CHISHOLM TRAIL 14

Chisholm Trail … 0 … 14 … 0 … 0 … – … 14

Northwest … 7 … 14 … 27 … 7 … – … 55

FIRST QUARTER

Northwest – DeMareus Hosey 2 run, Blake Kearcher kick, 5:21

SECOND QUARTER

Northwest – Quentin Lee 51 pass from Prince Mavula, Blakc Kearcher kick, 11:23

Chisholm Trail – Frank Chew 8 run, Ellis Aldape kick, 8:25

Chisholm Trail – Shawn Holton 29 pass from Donshay Douglas, Ellis Aidape kick, 3:09

Northwest – Quentin Lee 39 pass from Prince Mavula, Blake Kearcher kick, 0:30

THIRD QUARTER

Northwest – Leo Saldano 20 pass from Prince Malvula, kick blocked, 8:52

Northwest – Prince Malvula 84 run, Blake Kearcher kick, 7:23

Northwest – Antonio Reese 4 run, Blake Kearcher kick, 3:25

Northwest – Antonio Reese 2 run, Blake Kearcher kick, 0:13

FOURTH QUARTER

Northwest – Antonio Reese 6 run, Blake Kearcher kick, 10:23

NORTHWEST … CHISHOLM TRAIL

First Downs … 28 … 15

Rushes-Yards … 41-462 … 41-163

Passing Yards … 273 … 143

Total yards … 735 … 306

Att-Comp-Int … 17-23-2 … 14-23-0

Punts-Average … 6-36 … 1-39

Fumbles-Lost … 0-0 … 0-0

Penalties-Yards … 3-18 … 4-25

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Northwest: Antonio Reese 14-195; Prince Malvula 5-132; DeMareus Hosey 20-126; Austin Ahmad 2-9. Chisholm Trail: Donshay Douglas 16-69; Frank Chew 12-66; Devonte Jones 6-26; Travis Williams 4-4.

PASSING: Northwest: Prince Mavula 17-22-2-273; Austin Ahmad 0-1-0-0. Chisholm Trail: Donshay Douglas 14-23-1-143.

RECEIVING: Northwest: Quentin Lee 9-148; Leo Saldana 6-72; DaVeantae Stegall 2-53. Chisolm Trail: Tevin Odongo 7-67; Jayquan Jamerson 3-33; Shawn Holton 1-29; Jassan Carey 3-14.

NORTHWEST (5-3) AT ALEDO (8-0)

7 p.m. Friday

at Bearcat Stadium

NORTHWEST HARRIS RATING: 231

NORTHWEST NOTABLE: The Texans ran for 462 yards against Chisholm Trail.

ALEDO HARRIS RATING: 265

ALEDO NOTABLE: The Bearcats have allowed only 34 points in five district games.

HARRIS LINE: Aledo by 38