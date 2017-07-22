Football: Secondary concerns – Teams turn to new players at back end of defense

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, July 22, 2017

First in a series

With several teams lined up in spread formations on everyone’s schedule, a premium is now placed on play in the secondary.

Heading into the season, the bulk of Wise County teams will be rebuilding the back end of their defenses.

Only Decatur and Boyd return the vast majority of their secondary, but both will have starters in new positions.

Here’s a breakdown of the county’s teams secondary:

ALVORD

The Bulldogs graduated all but one starter from the secondary – corner Corbin Cohoon.

Alvord will rely on several players moving up from the junior varsity to fill the big shoes left by Alan Campbell and Kaleb Krejcarek.

“There’s a lot of players to be named later,” said Alvord coach Pete Hart. “We rotated a lot of guys in during 7-on-7. We need guys at corner that can cover and safeties that can come up and defend against the run. We won’t know ’til we get the pads on who can do that.”

Hart added that the majority of candidates for starting spots proved to be physical on the junior varsity. He does expect some growing pains during the early part of the season.

“As a coaching staff, we’ll have to bring them along gradually and be positive with them,” Hart said. “We can’t get down on them because they’re young.”

BOYD

With only three seniors on the entire team last year, Boyd returns starters everywhere, including the secondary.

Tyler Morris and Koby Miller will be back at the corner spots. Boone Eustace will be at safety along with Logan Jones, who played on the junior varsity last year after transferring from Springtown.

“We have speed back there,” said Boyd coach Brandon Hopkins. “Our secondary should be solid. They are all returning starters.”

Overall defensively, Boyd must be better. Boyd allowed more than 43 points per game last season. The secondary did hold opponents to 95.8 yards per game through the air.

BRIDGEPORT

In taking over the Bridgeport Bulls, new coach Shannon Wilson and his staff have been working with defensive backs on new techniques to play at the back end of the team’s 3-4.

“It’s been a productive spring and summer,” Wilson said. “7-on-7 helped a lot. We have some athletes. We spent a lot of time in the spring working to become as athletic as we can be.”

Steele Pena was having a strong year last year at safety before suffering a knee injury. He returns to play at the back end of the defense.

Wilson said his staff is looking at several athletes that played receiver last year to possibly help in the secondary.

The Bridgeport secondary picked off only two passes last year, while allowing 20 touchdowns through the air. Opponents averaged 204 yards passing per game.

CHICO

The Dragons return starting safety Jerod Blanks and cornerback Rustyn Fuller along with Kolton Forbus, who also saw time at safety.

Chico will be looking for a corner to put opposite of Fuller, who had three picks and knocked down nine passes last year.

“We have a few guys in mind that played on the JV last year,” said Chico coach Lane Wilson.

Blanks, who is expected to also play quarterback, will stay at safety.

“He does a great job at safety. He’s the quarterback of the secondary,” Wilson said.

Chico gave up 184 passing yards per game last season, including 300-yard games to Nocona and Seymour.

DECATUR

The Eagles’ season ended with Levelland quarterback Nick Gerber throwing for 453 yards and six touchdowns in the area round.

Decatur hopes to improve its secondary play this year and cut down on the 238 yards per game surrendered through the air last season. Decatur allowed six of its 12 opponents to throw for more than 250.

The Eagles return a healthy Jhett Parker at one corner with Angel Garza on the other side. The two combined to knock down 24 passes. Parker led the team with three interceptions despite playing with a shoulder injury.

Sophomore Gunner Ragsdale made an impact in the secondary late in the season last year as a freshman. He will be in the mix at safety. The Eagles are also looking to move outside linebacker Josh Sij to safety.

“He can cover a lot of ground and support the run,” said Decatur coach Mike Fuller.

Sij was third on the team in tackles last year with 86, including 13 for losses.

Decatur will have a nearly entirely new defensive coaching staff with the exception of returning coordinator Tony Roth.

NORTHWEST

In the best season in program history, the Northwest Texans relied on a strong secondary with shutdown corner Emmanuel Ogunwolu, who allowed just three completions all year, and ballhawking safety Tanner Savoy, who picked off five passes.

That duo graduated along with several other playmakers on the defense.

On the back end, Daniel Bin-Mitende returns at one corner with Manuel Marquez getting the bulk of the work on the other side in the spring.

Sophomore Cooper McDonald is expected to contribute at safety or outside linebacker along with several other prospects.

Northwest coach Bill Poe said the unit will have speed to match up with opposing receivers and make plays.

“What they lack is experience. The guys last year were three starters,” Poe said. “We have speed and versatility. We just lack experience.”

PARADISE

The Panthers will have a completely new secondary to start the season.

Paradise graduated its top two corners and safeties from last year.

“We’re starting over. We’ve got some kids that are skilled but just don’t have experience,” said Paradise coach Ronnie Gage.

Angus Pace (hurdles) and Reggie Contreras (400) displayed their speed on the track in the spring and will be in roles in the secondary.