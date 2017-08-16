Football: Ready for action – Teams head into scrimmages

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, August 16, 2017

After a week of hitting on each other, Wise County teams will finally get the opportunity to line up against someone new, starting Friday.

Boyd, Chico, Decatur and Paradise will hold scrimmages Friday, while Alvord and Bridgeport will take the field Saturday morning.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s action and what each of the coaches will be looking for:

ALVORD AT ARCHER CITY, 9 A.M., SATURDAY – The Alvord Bulldogs do not have a single offensive player with a stat from last year returning. Coach Pete Hart and his staff will be looking to see how freshman quarterback Corbyn Cornell runs the offense, but the Bulldogs will also be looking to solidify an offensive line. “We need to get into battle and see who can perform and will be willing to fight and get after it,” Hart said.

BOYD AT GODLEY, 7 P.M., FRIDAY – Coming off a winless season, the Boyd Yellowjackets are eager after a long offseason to hit the field. A defense that returns seven starters will be tested through the air by former Bridgeport quarterback Jason Faulkenberry. The Yellowjackets will be focused on the offensive line. “We’ve got to get better and find five guys that can get the job done.”

BOWIE AT BRIDGEPORT, 9:30 A.M., SATURDAY – New head coach Shannon Wilson has been encouraged by his team’s work early in camp but said he needs live action against an opponent to give a proper measurement of the Bulls’ progress. “It’s helpful to get to go against someone else to get a baseline and see where we are at.” Jadon Maddux will be under center for the Bulls, getting his first action as the starting quarterback.

MILLSAP AT CHICO, 6 P.M., FRIDAY – Jared Blanks split time at quarterback last year for the Dragons. He enters this season as the unquestioned starter for Chico. Through two-a-days, Chico coach Lane Wilson said the senior is playing with confidence. “That experience will help him down the road.” Wilson said the entire team has been physical in the first few days in pads but is anxious to see how players stay on blocks and finish plays.

LIBERTY CHRISTIAN AT DECATUR, 7 P.M., FRIDAY – The Decatur Eagles have made significant changes on defense since the end of last season. The unit will get its first action against a potent Liberty Christian offense. “We expect to be a lot better,” said Decatur coach Mike Fuller. He said he will be looking at effort and technique by the players.

LINDSAY AT PARADISE, 7 P.M., FRIDAY – The Panthers return just two starters on defense. Paradise has worked to retool the unit in the first two weeks of practice. They will get to see its progress Friday against the Knights’ running game. “They will give us everything we want and then some,” said Paradise coach Ronnie Gage. Linebackers Tucker Edwards, Will Reeves, Jacob Robinson, Justin Taylor, Colby Cox and Angus Pace will get long looks.