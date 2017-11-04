Football: Quick turnaround – Hicks’ run starts Decatur’s charge to playoff-clincher

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, November 4, 2017

Tags: Decatur, Decatur Football, Football

After a pair of turnovers in the red zone in the first half stopped scoring chances, the Decatur Eagles found themselves trailing at the break 21-20.

Decatur quarterback Wilson Hicks quickly changed that with his legs instead of his arm.

Hicks broke free on the first play from scrimmage in the second half on a 58-yard dash to the end zone to put the Eagles back in front. Decatur never surrendered the lead again en route to a playoff-clinching 69-49 win over Burkburnett.

“It was a counter and I was reading the end. I made one guy miss and was off,” said Hicks about the longest run of his career that changed the game.

“In the first half, we shot ourselves in the foot. We came out of the locker room and got the long run and then scored nearly every drive.”

With the victory and Sanger’s win over Gainesville, both teams clinched playoff berths. Decatur (5-4, 2-2) and Sanger will play next week in Sanger for the third and fourth seeds out of District 4-4A Division I.

“We wanted to go 1-0 this week and then go 1-0 next week to go into the playoffs rolling,” Hicks said.

Following Hicks’ touchdown run, Decatur scored on its next five drives and on all but one possession in the second half.

“It was frustrating in the first half. We should’ve been up two touchdowns,” said Decatur coach Mike Fuller. “We’ve just got to believe in ourselves. We were in position to make plays. We told them at half, we didn’t need to call any different plays. We just needed to finish drives.”

The Eagles put up 28 points in the third quarter to go up 48-28. Hicks threw three touchdown passes in the frame, hitting Mario Reyes for 58 yards and Alec Uselton for 19 and 48. Hicks was 23-for-34 for 349 yards and four scores.

Running back A.J. Martinez found the end zone twice in the fourth quarter. He finished with five touchdowns and 154 yards.

Decatur had an interception in the end zone and a fumble at the 18-yard line that was recovered at the 30 in the first half. Burkburnett took advantage of the fumble by driving 70 yards to score on a 35-yard pass from Westin Priddy to Marcus Jackson with 38 seconds left in the half to grab a 21-20 lead.

The go-ahead score was one of three touchdown passes for the Bulldogs in the half. Jacob Williams hauled in scores of 19 and 64 yards.

Priddy threw for 431 yards and six touchdowns. Burkburnett piled up 632 yards, including 509 through the air. Carrington Manuel caught 10 passes for 195 yards and three scores.