Football players to put on pads Friday

By Richard Greene | Published Thursday, August 10, 2017

After four days of conditioning and practice sessions in helmets and shorts, Wise County football players finally get the opportunity to put on the pads Friday.

It’s the first day the University Interscholastic League allows teams to have full contact practices after a four-day acclimation period.

“It’s not real football until we put the pads on. We’re all excited to hit somebody,” said Decatur offensive lineman Ty Watson.

It’s also an opportunity for coaches to start making personnel decisions after seeing players at full speed with contact.

“Everything to this point has been football in theory,” said Decatur coach Mike Fuller. “You now get to see who tackle, block, catch the ball and hold on to it. You find out a lot when the pads come on.”

Paradise coach Ronnie Gage added: “By the fourth day, you’re ready to put the pads on. We’ve also got to find out about some kids.”

Here are practice times for Friday:

Alvord: 4 to 7:05 p.m.

Boyd: 7 to 10 a.m.

Bridgeport: 7 to 10 a.m.; 6 to 8 p.m.

Chico: 5 to 8 p.m.

Decatur: 8 to 10:30 a.m.; 4 to 6 p.m.

Paradise: 4 to 7 p.m.