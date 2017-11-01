Football: Patriots face battle for seeding

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, November 1, 2017

The Victory Christian Patriots struggled to get anything going last week against Azle Christian.

The Patriots managed only one touchdown in the 54-6 loss in a game that was called at halftime.

“We weren’t ready to play. We had a couple of quick turnovers and were down 20-0 before we knew it,” said Victory coach Joe Berry. “They are really good.”

The Patriots will try to rebound this week in their regular season finale at home at 7 p.m. Friday against Haslet Heritage. The two teams are tied for second in the Texas Christian Athletic Fellowship Division II District 1 at 3-1. The winner of Friday’s game will be the league’s second playoff seed and the loser the third.

“We need to win this one and get the second playoff spot,” Berry said.

Heritage brings a high-powered offense to Decatur Friday. It has scored more than 50 points in all but one game this season. The Lions beat Hill 67-0 Oct. 20, rushing for 316 yards.

Tyler Reid leads the Lions in rushing with 414 yards and six touchdowns. As a team, Heritage is averaging 246 yards rushing per game.

“They are good. They have good size and speed,” Berry said. “They show a lot of different offensive sets. We have to know how to line up defensively.”

HASLET HERITAGE (4-2) AT VICTORY CHRISTIAN (4-1)

7 p.m. at Patriot Field

HERITAGE NOTABLE: Heritage has scored more than 50 points in its past four games.

VICTORY CHRISTIAN NOTABLE: The Patriots are trying to rebound off their first loss of the season to Azle Christian. Victory managed only one touchdown in the loss.