Football: Panthers zero in on playoff bid

With their win over Ponder last week, the Paradise Panthers put themselves right back in the District 4-3A Division I playoff picture.

Instead of dropping to 0-3 in district, the Panthers moved to 1-2 and out of the cellar, climbing into third place.

Paradise now faces Bowie on Friday in their final home game of the season. A victory over the Jackrabbits would likely secure the Panthers’ spot as the third-place team out of 4-3A I.

“It gives us our mojo back,” said Paradise coach Ronnie Gage of his team’s win over Ponder. “We were really down after the tough loss to Breckenridge. It puts us back on track. The kids realized ‘Hey, this thing has a chance to work out after all.'”

Bowie, currently on a two-game losing skid, is coming off a 71-6 thrashing at the hands of first-place Brock. The Jackrabbits have also struggled to get anything going offensively during the losing streak, managing just six points in each of their previous two contests.

Meanwhile, Paradise put up 35 points in its win over Ponder, compiling 242 yards on the ground alone. Despite putting up big numbers on the ground, Paradise had trouble holding on to the ball last week. The Panthers fumbled twice and muffed a punt.

Gage said his team has to do a better job of protecting the ball moving forward and eliminating costly turnovers.

Paradise’s defense came up big in the win over Ponder, holding the Lions scoreless in the fourth quarter and recording a pick-six that put the game away. Although Bowie has had trouble on offense lately, Gage is adamant his defense will have to have another big day if they want to come away with a win.

“[Bowie] has a good quarterback,” Gage said. “He can throw and run. They have good receivers and a big offensive line. We’re going to have to play a total game against the run and pass.”

While a win against Bowie would all but seal Paradise’s playoff berth, a loss would make things more complicated. The Panthers, Jackrabbits and Lions all have 1-2 records in district, but Paradise holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over Ponder.

Should Paradise lose to Bowie, and Ponder win its final two games, the Panthers would be eliminated from playoff contention. Paradise has not made the playoffs since 2008.

“It’s the most important game we’ve played up to this point,” Gage said. “We can’t look ahead. It’s a big one for us. It’s the first time in a while these kids have had to play for something like this.”

PARADISE 35, PONDER 20

Ponder … 6 … 8 … 6 … 0 … – … 20

Paradise … 0 … 7 … 7 … 21 … – … 35

FIRST QUARTER

Ponder – 5:55, Mason Durrett 1 run, kick failed

SECOND QUARTER

Paradise – 8:52, Reggie Contreras 65 run, Jack Ishmael kick

Ponder – 0:25, Mason Durrett 3 pass from Noah Bean, run good

THIRD QUARTER

Ponder – 6:55, Kaden McEwan 27 run, pass failed

Paradise – 4:58, Jack Ishmeal 49 pass from Jace Essig, Ishmael kick

FOURTH QUARTER

Paradise – 4:27, Jace Essig 9 run, Ishmael kick

Paradise – 2:58, Jacob Robinson 61 run, Ishmael kick

Paradise – 1:10, Trey Valentine 54 interception return, Ishmael kick

PONDER … PARADISE

First Downs … 17 … 15

Rushing-Yards … 51-240 … 29-264

Passing Yards … 24 … 68

Total Yards … 264 … 312

Comp-Att-Int … 4-12-1 … 2-3-0

Punts-Average … 6-25.5 … 2-30

Fumbles-Lost … 7-0 … 4-3

Penalties-Yards … 8-70 … 4-35

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Ponder, Kaden McEwan 14-132, Mason Durret 28-117. Paradise, Reggie Contreras 10-122, Jacob Robinson 6-83.

PASSING: Ponder, Mason Durrett 4-12-1-22. Paradise, Jace Essig 2-3-0-68.

RECEIVING: Ponder, Darren Kelly 1-8. Paradise, Jack Ishmael 1-49, Gage Schneck 1-19.

BOWIE (2-6) AT PARADISE (3-5)

7:30 p.m. Friday

at Panther Stadium

BOWIE HARRIS RATING: 195

BOWIE NOTABLE: Bowie is 0-4 on the road this year.

PARADISE HARRIS RATING: 199

PARADISE NOTABLE: Paradise has not beaten Bowie since 2013 – their only victory of that season.

HARRIS LINE: Paradise by 1