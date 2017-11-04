Football: Panthers miss chance to secure playoff spot

By Reece Waddell | Published Saturday, November 4, 2017

Tags: Football, Paradise, Paradise Football

The Paradise Panthers had a chance to break two streaks Friday night.

With a win, Paradise (3-6, 1-3) would have snapped a three-game losing skid to Bowie dating back to 2013, and likely secured its first playoff berth since 2008. But the Jackrabbits (3-6, 2-2) had other ideas.

Bowie spoiled the Panthers’ senior night, beating Paradise 32-22 behind four rushing touchdowns from senior quarterback Matt Wallace.

“We just didn’t make plays when we needed to,” said Paradise coach Ronnie Gage. “We give up too many explosive plays and can’t get off the field. We get tired. If we want to [be considered] a playoff team, we have to play better.”

Bowie dominated time of possession, going on drives of eight plays or more six times, with four of those drives resulting in touchdowns. The Jackrabbits had 150 yards on the ground by halftime.

“[Wallace] was able to find the holes,” sophomore Jack Ishmael said. “He was faster than everybody thought.”

While Bowie had no trouble sustaining drives and capitalizing in the red zone, the Panthers struggled mightily. Despite getting inside the Jackrabbit 15-yard line on its third drive of the game, Paradise was unable to come away with points when Ishmael hooked a 29-yard field goal wide right.

Later in the first half, the Panthers came away empty-handed again, when the Jackrabbits stuffed Paradise on a fourth-and-3 from the Bowie 19-yard line.

“Early [drives] stalled, but I think in the second half we played good offensively,” Gage said. “I thought we moved the ball pretty [well].”

Paradise scored 19 points in the second half, as sophomore quarterback Jace Essig ran for two scores and threw for another. Ultimately it wasn’t enough, as the Panthers were unable to get a stop defensively late to get their offense the ball back.

Paradise’s loss to Bowie sets up an interesting final week of football in District 4-3A Division I. Brock, Breckenridge and Bowie have secured their playoff bids, but the fourth and final spot is still up for grabs.

Currently, Paradise and Ponder both have the same district record at 1-3 while Boyd remains winless at 0-4. All the Panthers must do next week to secure their first playoff berth in nine years is beat Boyd.

A loss and a Ponder win, however, would mean Paradise is eliminated from playoff contention.

“Somebody has to get in this thing – four teams have got to go,” Gage said. “We can either be the team that gets kicked to the curb, or we can be the team that steps up, makes plays and gets in.”