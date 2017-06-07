Football: McAlister to suit up in Oil Bowl

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, June 7, 2017

Payton McAlister proved to the be the human-highlight reel for the past three seasons in the Decatur backfield.

The Eagles’ back, who graduated last month, scored 83 touchdowns in his career at Decatur. Before moving on to play at the next level, McAlister will represent Decatur one last time in Saturday’s Oil Bowl in Wichita Falls.

McAlister is one of three Wise County players on the East roster. He will be joined by Decatur guard Terry Lee Hogan and Paradise defensive end Jared Richardson.

The game is set for 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.

“I’m excited. It’s been a long time,” McAlister said. “I’m pretty healthy. I’ve just been working out and getting in shape.

“It’ll be exciting playing with Terry. There’s also a few other guys that I recognize.”

In his senior campaign, McAlister scored 42 touchdowns and amassed 3,055 all-purpose yards in leading the Eagles to the area round of the Class 4A Division I Region I playoffs. He rushed for 1,693 yards and 27 touchdowns and caught 70 passes for 1,044 yards and another 14 scores, earning Wise County MVP and 4-4A Division Offensive Player of the Year.

Memorial Stadium is a familiar spot for McAlister. Last year, he ran for 146 yards and three touchdowns in a victory over Wichita Falls Hirschi at the stadium.

“I’m familiar with that stadium,” McAlister said.

He expects to get the majority of his snaps in the backfield but also likely will line up in the slot some.

After the game, McAlister will have a few more weeks in the area before heading to Melbourne, Fla. to prepare for the season at NCAA Division II Florida Tech.

Hogan, who signed at Missouri Valley College, played every game for the Eagles and helped lead an offensive line for a unit that averaged 514 yards per game. Hogan was a Wise County and first-team 4-4AI selection.

Richardson, who will play at Texas Wesleyan, made 69 stops with 10 for losses for the Panthers last year and earned 4-3AI and Wise County spots.