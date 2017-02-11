Football: Holmes adds all-state honor

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, February 11, 2017

Northwest record-setting receiver and Baylor signee Gavin Holmes added another honor Thursday.

Holmes, the All-Wise Offensive Player of the Year, was named to the 5A Texas Sportswriters Association first team.

Holmes set a school record with 1,545 yards on 83 receptions with 15 touchdowns this year. He finished his career at Northwest with 2,641 yards.

Northwest senior running Syrus Moore landed on the second team after rushing for a school record 1,800 yards and 20 touchdowns. Moore transitioned from receiver to running back before his senior year. Moore signed last week with Harding University.

Northwest offensive tackles Josh Campbell and Darrell Simpson, linebacker Caden McDonald and defensive back Tanner Savoy received honorable mention.

Decatur senior running back Payton McAlister received honorable mention for the 4A team.

Boyd senior center and Texas State signee Reece Jordan made the 2A second team.