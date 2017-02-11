Football: Historic ride – Henson changed fortunes of Bulls over 24 years

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, February 11, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport, Bridgeport Football, Football

Over his first three years of high school, Jessie DeLuna never tasted success on the gridiron.

The Bridgeport Bulls had won just five games in three years and carried a 17-game losing streak into his senior year.

“We were a bunch of kids that had been beaten down,” DeLuna recalled. “In three years on varsity, we never reached the four-win mark.”

In the summer of 1993, Bridgeport turned over a program that had not posted a winning record in 13 years or tasted the postseason since 1971 to a 32-year-old offensive coordinator from Flower Mound Marcus, Danny Henson. With him came something that had eluded DeLuna and his teammates – optimism.

“We’d been beaten down for 20 years, and then he comes in and gives a message of hope,” DeLuna said. “He said, ‘Trust in what we’re telling you, and it’ll happen.’ From day one, the message was different.”

With DeLuna at quarterback, the Bulls won a then program-record 11 games that season and began a winning tradition under Henson that included six district championships, 17 playoff appearances and 151 wins over 24 seasons.

Last month, Henson announced he was stepping down as the school’s athletic director and football coach to retire, ending the county’s longest current head coaching tenure.

For the competitive 56-year-old, the new phase is still an adjustment.

“It’s a really tough thing. I started playing competitive sports in the second grade, and since second grade, I’ve never had a time where I didn’t have a team,” Henson said. “I was lucky enough to play in high school and college. And right after college I got into coaching, so that is a long time for me to be blessed with a chance to be a part of teams and always have something to look forward to or something to be working toward, whether it’s the next week, month or year.

“To all of a sudden not have that is the biggest thing I personally have to overcome.”

That competitive drive turned Henson into an All-Tarrant County quarterback and standout on the baseball diamond at Boswell. He graduated as the school’s all-time leader in yards (4,413) and touchdowns (37) and was named the all-time most valuable offensive player in the Boswell 40th Anniversary Football Book. In baseball, he belted 24 homers over four seasons and threw two no-hitters. He’s in the school’s Hall of Fame.

After high school, he landed at TCU to play third base in the competitive Southwest Conference, which included 1983 national champion UT, led by Roger Clemens. In his senior season, Henson had three hits off Clemens in a one-run loss in Austin.

“I went 3-for-3. That’s one of the highlights of my career, my senior year in Austin off Clemens going 3-for-3 with two doubles,” Henson said. “Obviously his career and mine took different roads after that. That was a thrill.”

QUICK RISE

Initially, Henson thought about pursuing medicine. But something told him he couldn’t leave the field behind him as his playing career waned.

“I was leaning toward dentistry. Really the thought of ‘what I would do not being able to compete’ worried me,” Henson explained. “That’s really what steered me into getting an education degree – the fear of getting into something where I didn’t get to be a part of playing games, competing, winning and losing.”

Henson landed his first coaching gig at Brewer Middle School. He then moved to Keller and by the third year was coaching freshmen there.

In 1986, Lewisville ISD opened a new high school – Flower Mound Marcus. The district’s athletic director was Neal Wilson, a former Decatur coach and Henson’s high school coach at Boswell. Henson considered Wilson his mentor.

“They were just opening up Marcus, and I called Coach Wilson who was the athletic director there,” Henson said. “He helped me get on that staff. That was just a huge boost to my career. I was young and probably didn’t deserve such a good job. My connection to him really put me on a fast track that allowed me to become a head coach at such a young age.”

The connection also landed him with another major influence, Marcus head coach Que Brittain, who led the program from its start to an eventual state title with its high-powered offense.

“Honestly, my program at Bridgeport was always just a smaller school version of what Que did at Marcus,” Henson said. “I really thought he was an outstanding coach. The program he set up was so beneficial to kids. I tried to duplicate as much of it as I could at a much smaller school.”

Henson spent seven years with Brittain calling plays. He longed for a head coaching opportunity, and in 1993, he got his break, landing the Bridgeport job.

“I was getting discouraged about getting close to head coaching jobs and then getting beat out,” Henson said. “Looking back, I was probably too young, and there again opportunity was smiling upon me that Bridgeport was in a state at the moment that not many good, experienced coaches were trying to get that job. I got the job and took the gamble.”

MAGICAL START

It truly was a gamble for a first-time head coach. Bridgeport was coming off a winless season and was low on numbers.

Arriving in June, a challenging task became harder as he had to quickly assemble a staff and teach his system.

“I didn’t have a chance to work with them in the spring or anything,” Henson said. “I spent the entire summer trying to put a staff together and trying to get a staff taught the system. It was just a whirlwind.”

From the start of his tenure, Henson was determined to do things that few, if any other 3A schools were doing. He installed a wide-open passing attack on offense and implemented a two-platoon system.

“At small schools that was unheard of,” Henson said. “It was almost whimsical to think you could do that with a team that had struggled with so few numbers. We made a commitment we were going to start 22 different kids. That was one of our plans to build up our program and get more kids playing.”

Henson didn’t know how the first season would play out. He held modest expectations.

“We actually, as a staff and me personally, had a goal to try as quickly as possible to have a season where we could win five games, so that we thought we could get things turned around and get a positive attitude and a winning spirit,” he confided.

DeLuna recalls Henson’s positivity from the start.

“He didn’t know any of us,” DeLuna said. “He told us, ‘I saw the film from last year, and we’re just going to throw that out of the window.'”

DeLuna initially didn’t want to play quarterback but was talked into trying out for the position by Henson. The first game of 1993 he was under center when the first drive ended in a three-and-out.

“It was like, here we go again,” DeLuna said. “Then the floodgates opened. It was like every play he called seemed to go for 20 and 30 yards.”

The Bulls rolled to a 47-7 victory – their first in almost two years.

“It was a massive boulder off our backs,” DeLuna said.

From there, the momentum built on something new – belief.

“One of the biggest challenges we faced was getting the kids in Bridgeport to believe they could win,” said Pete Hart, a former Bridgeport assistant who was kept on to be part of Henson’s first staff. “We were 0-10 the year before and couldn’t figure out a way to get over the hump.

“[Henson] brought in a new style that was not being played in 3A, and the kids were hungry. He got the kids and the community to believe they could win games.”

Heading into 1993, Bridgeport had lost 12 straight games to Decatur dating back to 1978. By October of that year, the two programs were heading in opposite directions. Bridgeport was thriving and Decatur struggling.

But going into the Battle of Big Sandy there was still some doubt that the Bulls were finally ready to win the rivalry game. The two teams were tied at 15 at halftime, and then DeLuna and the Bulls unloaded on the Eagles in the second half with 35 points in a 50-15 victory.

Hart, who came to the game after his oldest daughter Audra was born, said, “To see the look on everyone’s faces when we beat Decatur was worth a million dollars.”

The Bulls’ lone regular season loss was to eventual state champion Southlake Carroll. The Bulls reached the third round before falling to Perryton.

“It was a magical year. It was one of those things, if you could draw up a season to coach in once in your life, you’d draw that one up,” Henson said. “I was very blessed to be a part of it.”

DeLuna landed a football scholarship to Tarleton after the season.

“If it wasn’t for Coach Henson, I wouldn’t have got a football scholarship and wouldn’t have graduated college,” he said.

NO EASY ROAD

In his fourth season, Henson’s Bulls won the school’s third district title. The next year he eclipsed the career win total of 33 wins.

Over the years, his teams rarely took the easy road, playing tough non-conference games against some of the state’s best.

“There were two different times that we were the only team to beat a team that went on to win state that year,” Henson said. “The year Prosper won state we were their only loss. The first year Aledo won state we were their only loss.

“We were playing really high-caliber teams and competing well with them,” he said. “We weren’t padding our schedule by any means. We’d have a season where we’d lose three to four games, but we’d be one of the better teams in the league.”

Hart, who spent 11 total years with Henson in two stints, said Henson stayed consistent even during preseason struggles.

“There were several years that our preseason record was not good,” Hart said. “He’d tell us to stay the course and see how it was going to end up. Five or six weeks later, it’d be exactly how he said.”

In 2001, the Bulls emerged from the regular season at 5-5 and headed to the playoffs as the third-place team out of 6-3A.

Led by record-setting quarterback Phillip Daugherty and receiver Joseph Krebs, the Bulls hit their stride in the playoffs, beating Ballinger, Hillsboro and Crane to reach the region final. The Bulls scored 28 second-half points to take down Kennedale 35-28 and reach the state semifinal.

Commerce took down the Bulls 41-28 before winning the state title the following week.

“We came so close to playing for a state championship in 2001,” Henson said. “That was a great run. That was a group of kids that gelled together and won some exciting games. In the playoffs, we were underdogs in every game we played. There were a lot of late-game heroics to win those games and keep going.”

Record-wise Henson’s best year was 2008 when the Bulls went 10-0 in the regular season and finished 12-1, falling to Liberty Hill in the quarterfinals.

That team was special not only because of the success, but also because it gave Henson a chance to coach both his sons and two nephews.

“It was so fun to go to practice with a bunch of great kids. I also got to watch my two sons and nephews every day,” Henson said. “In the games, I didn’t get to watch them until the next day when I watched the film. I’d put the film on and watch it once as a coach and then rerun it again and watch it as a dad so I could enjoy watching my kids play.”

Corey Henson turned into an all-state offensive tackle on that team. Cody Henson later took the reins as the Bulls’ quarterback, leading them to a district title in 2009 and to the playoffs in 2010.

BALANCING THE PLAYING FIELD

While at Bridgeport, Henson’s programs have not been on the same playing field with many of its rivals, facing unique societal challenges. Of the five teams in this year’s District 3-4A Division II, only Vernon had a higher percentage of economically disadvantaged students and a higher percentage of student mobility than Bridgeport’s 56.3 percent and 13 percent.

Bridgeport’s student mobility rate is nearly twice that of District 9-4A mate for all sports other than football Argyle (7 percent). Rival Decatur has a mobility rate of 11.2 percent with 10 percent less students considered economically disadvantaged.

“That poses a big challenge to athletics, if you don’t have those kids long enough to develop them,” Henson said. “Some of them need a long time. The transient nature of that is a difficult thing for coaches to overcome.

“We’ve had to struggle. We never really grew in relation to who we play. When I first got here, we had 550 in high school, and now we have roughly 650.”

To combat those obstacles, Henson made it his goal to establish a welcoming program for a wide array of students.

“We wanted our program to be attractive to kids. Because Bridgeport has a wide variety of kids – some with great home backgrounds and some with terrible home backgrounds – and they are all over the spectrum in regards to socioeconomic levels,” Henson said. “There’s no way you can target just one group. You just have to be great with kids, and kids have to want to come play. Like I always told my coaches, we want to make sure when they leave after a day of practice, we do everything to make them want to come back the next day and they look forward to working with coaches and their teammates. That works for all kids.”

In 1999, Henson’s biggest rival, Decatur, hired Kyle Story as head coach and athletic director. Their teams would meet 15 times before Story left after the 2013 season for Frisco Independence. Story’s teams went 9-6 in the rivalry, but he had the utmost respect for Henson.

“Any team he coached was going to be well-prepared and was going to play above their ability,” Story said. “He got kids to play at a higher level. You have to respect the job he’s done. He’s one of the best coaches I’ve seen.”

COACHING COACHES

Off the field, he took his job as athletic director seriously. Each year, he sent out hundreds of game reports from every sport to local newspapers.

“I wanted our kids to get recognized when they deserved recognition,” Henson said.

His true passion was working with coaches. He wanted to be a mentor and help them grow.

“A lot of the job as athletic director is coaching your coaches,” Henson said. “You don’t coach as many kids as you do coaches and let the coaches coach the kids. When those guys succeed, it’s a feather in my cap that I did something to somehow help those guys become better coaches.

“I hired every single one of those coaches, and I had a vested interest in each one of those coaches having success at Bridgeport. I’m highly tied into those guys. I see what kind of work they do and see how talented they are. I try to be a guy to help them succeed in their programs and careers.”

In the past several years, he’s been able to hire multiple coaches that played at Bridgeport during his tenure.

“I have coaches on my staff I watched play at Bridgeport, and that’s extremely special to see some of those guys as kids to now helping them in their coaching careers and watching them get better and watching them mature,” Henson said.

TURNING THE PAGE

Over his time at Bridgeport there’s been many highs with big victories. But like many in his profession it’s the setbacks that stay with him.

“If you are a coach in high school, the only way you are ever going to get to really enjoy a win more than just a few hours is if you win a state championship,” Henson said. “What that means is every win you have as a coach, the very next day you’re getting ready for the next game. You never get to really celebrate and enjoy the wins.

“In a career, it’s not until you retire that you get to sit back and reflect on the wins and get to enjoy in your mind some of those big moments. You’re always getting ready for the next season or the next day. You’re always in that mode.”

But Henson never considered that pressure.

“I loved every day of it. I saw all those things as challenges to try to win,” Henson said. “I’m trying to win against whatever challenge is out there. I never thought of it as pressure. I thought of it as another challenge to either fix it or make it work and win.”

In his last season, he won his 150th game – an important milestone for him as he passed his mentor and high school coach Wilson.

“It was a source of pride to match his wins all at Bridgeport,” Henson said.

After 24 years as a head coach and more than 30 in the profession, Henson is not making any commitments at this time. He is not ruling out returning to the sidelines one day.

“I’m leaving all options open. I don’t think I have a good enough perspective now on what I should or shouldn’t do,” Henson said.

“My life has been blessed. I’ve done what I loved to do. I had a chance at an early age to hit milestones that many great coaches don’t for years. Things happened for me in a blessed way, and they happened early. Some of that stuff I don’t know I deserved all that. I don’t know if I did anything to deserve such good fortune.”

But for now, he’s reached a stopping point and is turning over a Bridgeport program whose fortunes changed a lot in his 24 years in the community.

“I’ve heard the analogy, when you get into athletics, you get to ride that bus for a certain amount of time,” Henson said. “I’ve been blessed. I’ve got to ride that bus since I was in second grade until I was 56 years old. That’s a blessing most people don’t get to do. I hang on to that a lot more than anything negative that might have happened.

“Everyone has to get off that bus at one time. As a player or a coach, you don’t get to ride forever,” he said. “The page will turn, and there will be other guys on the sidelines wearing maroon trying to get to 152. That’s the way it should be.”

IN A CLASS BY HIMSELF

Before Danny Henson arrived at Bridgeport, the career record for wins in the program was 33. Henson retires with 151. Here’s the top five.

Coach … Years … Wins

1. Danny Henson … 1993-2016 … 151

2. Max Moore … 1976-1983 … 33

3. Doyle Hood … 1954-1958 … 27

4. Raymond Miller … 1948-1950 … 27

5. Troy Burch … 1969-1971 … 16