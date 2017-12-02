Football: End of the run – Hirschi stops Decatur in regional round

By Reece Waddell | Published Saturday, December 2, 2017

Tags: Decatur, Decatur Football, Football

For the first few minutes, it looked like Decatur’s Cinderella season would continue Friday against Wichita Falls Hirschi.

On the first drive of the game, junior quarterback Wilson Hicks found Dane Fitzgerald on a seam route that led to a quick touchdown to put the Eagles up 7-0. But that’s when time began running out on Decatur’s playoff run.

As the Eagles’ offense started to sputter, the Huskies’ offense got going, quickly building a double-digit lead. And on a 68-yard touchdown run by Daimarqua Foster in the third quarter, the clock eventually struck midnight, as Hirschi downed Decatur 58-28 to close the book on the Eagles’ storybook year.

“I’m so proud of our team,” Hicks said. “I love all these guys. It’s like a brotherhood here. Those last five games we really checked in all together. We wanted to make a run and make a name for ourselves. It’s tough it ended this way, but overall [it] was a successful season.”

The Eagles’ offense averaged 60.4 points per game during its five-game winning streak, but was stymied by the Huskies’ defense. Twice in the third quarter Decatur had the ball in the red zone and was turned away by Hirschi’s defense.

Along with not coming away with points in the red zone, the Eagles also struggled running the ball. The Eagles ran for 117 yards on 39 carries.

As a result, Hicks was forced to air it out with Hirschi dropping six or seven defenders in coverage. Hicks threw for 284 yards, finishing 30-for-50 with a touchdown and an interception.

“We didn’t make enough plays,” said Decatur coach Mike Fuller. “We missed a few key blocks that would have sprung A.J. [Martinez] or whoever. We missed a few receivers that had a little space. It was a conglomeration of things.”

Defensively, the Eagles fell victim to the big play, twice getting burned on deep post patterns that resulted in touchdowns for the Huskies. When Decatur started backing off the line of scrimmage, Hirschi went to Foster, who had another big night.

Foster rushed for 580 yards and five touchdowns the last time these two schools met on Oct. 20, and put up big numbers again on Friday. The junior finished with 260 yards and four touchdowns in the victory, eclipsing the 3,000-yard mark for the season.

In two games against Decatur this year, Foster ran for 840 yards and nine touchdowns.

“Their running back is outstanding,” said Decatur senior Braxton Roth of Foster. “He’s going to do great things.”

With the loss, the Eagles’ season ends at 8-5. This was the farthest Decatur had been in the playoffs since 2013, and the first time they advanced past the area round under Fuller.

Hirschi moves on to the 4A Division I Region I final and will take on Stephenville next week. The Yellowjackets upset Argyle on Friday.

Although they weren’t able to write the ending they wanted, the Eagles came together over the past five games and put on a show for their fans and school.

Even if some didn’t think they could.

“When we were sitting there six weeks ago at 3-4, a lot of people started to doubt. Some of their teammates doubted them,” Fuller said. “But they really got better every week.

“Tonight obviously wasn’t how we wanted it to go. I don’t think it was effort. We just didn’t play as well and [didn’t] get any breaks.”