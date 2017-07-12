Football: Earning an opportunity – After missing most of senior season, Brown lands college try

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, July 12, 2017

The road to signing a letter of intent took a long, winding path for Chico’s J.D. Brown.

But perseverance paid off for the recent Chico graduate with him signing to play football with NAIA school, Central Methodist University in Fayette, Mo.

“I always wanted to play college football,” Brown said.

That dream looked in peril just more than a year ago. In the spring of 2016, Brown tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during a game of tag football.

“[When it happened] I wondered what was wrong with it,” Brown said. “It turned out worse than I thought.”

The Chico center watched his team play most of the season without him as he recovered from surgery. He returned to the field for the Dragons’ final two games, including the program’s first playoff game since 2001.

“I was glad to get back,” Brown said.

Despite the frustrating senior season, Brown held on to his dream of playing on the next level. His aunt Molly Stevens, a high school softball coach in Oklahoma, and mother, Amanda Sessums, built a resume and profile to send to coaches for Brown. A highlight film impressed Central Methodist coaches.

“My aunt knows one of the coaches and they watched some film and invited me up,” Brown said. “After I came up there, they offered me the opportunity to come there.”

Chico coach Lane Wilson is glad to see Brown get the opportunity.

“He’s the first we’ve had go on to play football since I’ve been here,” Wilson said. “He was good his junior year and was all-district both ways. I expected big things from him his senior year and he had an unfortunate thing happen to him. I’m glad he’s getting a chance to play at the next level.”