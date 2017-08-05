Football: Eagles to work midnight shift

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, August 5, 2017

Tags: Decatur, Decatur Football, Football

The Decatur Eagles will not wait a minute longer than necessary to take the field for the start of practice Monday.

The Eagles will hold a Midnight Madness practice, starting at 12:01 a.m. The workout will go until 2 a.m.

“The kids have been asking for it since Christmastime,” said Decatur coach Mike Fuller. “Some of the parents have organized a pep rally. But it’s going to be a real two-hour practice.”

The early morning practice fit into the district’s schedule, according to Fuller, with events scheduled Monday morning for the staff.

“Being the first day, none of us wanted to wait until the afternoon,” he said.

Along with getting the fast start, Fuller stressed a need to be efficient with their practice time from the first day. He pointed out with the later starting date for workouts and school starting Aug. 16, there’s less time on the field than before recent seasons.

To help, Fuller and his staff met extensively over the summer to go over depth charts and plan to divide players up into two platoons from the start of practice.

“Typically, we take the first couple of weeks with the varsity to learn spots on both sides of the ball,” Fuller said. “We met for hours and hours to go over it, and we’re going to be able to two-platoon 95 percent of the kids. There will be a handful of kids that will bounce back and forth. But we have to hit the ground running.”

The Eagles are expected to carry 60 to 65 of the estimated 160 that turn out Monday on the varsity roster.

As practice opens, the defense will get a lot of attention. The Eagles are looking to improve the unit from the one that allowed 463.25 yards per game last year.

“Our defense is changing a lot,” Fuller said. “It’s a whole new staff with the exception of Coach [Tony] Roth. Our coverages are quite a bit different.”

On offense, the Eagles will be breaking in a new starting running back after the graduation of workhorse Payton McAlister, who rushed for 1,693 yards and 27 touchdowns and caught 70 passes for 1,044 yards and another 14 scores last year in becoming the Wise County MVP and 4-4A Division I Offensive Player of the Year.

BACK TO WORK

The football season gets underway Monday in Wise County with teams hitting the field to start practices.

Decatur will be the first to take the field shortly after midnight Monday.

Because it holds a spring practice session, Northwest will not start until Aug. 14.

Here’s a rundown of the practice times for the Wise County teams on Monday: