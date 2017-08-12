Football: Eagles to hold open workout

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, August 12, 2017

Tags: Decatur, Decatur Football, Football

In their second day in full pads, the Decatur Eagles will hold an open workout for the public at Eagle Stadium Saturday.

The practice, which begins at 6 p.m., will include limited live action, according to Decatur coach Mike Fuller, but will not be a full intersquad scrimmage.

“It’s our second day in full pads. It’s more of a practice at the stadium,” Fuller said.

Heading into the start of full contact drills, Fuller and his staff wanted to see how players would react.

“Everything to this point has been football in theory,” Fuller said Thursday during the Eagles’ media day. “We’ll see if you can go tackle, block, catch and hold on to the ball. You find out a lot when the pads go on.”

Players joined Fuller in the eagerness to get full speed workouts under way.

“It’s not real football until you put the pads on,” said Decatur lineman Ty Watson. “We’re excited to hit somebody.”

The first four days of practice in shorts and helmets were productive, according to Fuller.

“We’ve been able to have two platoons with the varsity to get further ahead,” the coach said. “It’s a year we happen to have some depth.”

The Eagles had 152 players out for practice this week.

Offensively, Dane Fitzgerald at receiver and sophomore AJ Martinez were noted as having strong camps early. Fuller also said the secondary has stood out.