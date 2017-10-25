Football: Decatur eyes breakthrough against Gainesville

For a second straight season injuries have besieged the Decatur Eagles defense.
An already short-handed unit suffered another significant injury Friday when leading tackler Harrison Haney was injured against Wichita Falls Hirschi. His status for Friday against Gainesville is uncertain.
“We’re due for a couple of years with no injuries,” said Decatur coach Mike Fuller.
Along with piling up injuries, the Eagles have not been able to get into the win column in District 4-4A Division I through the first two weeks with losses to Argyle and Wichita Falls Hirschi. Last Friday’s 69-36 loss sends Decatur into Gainesville, needing to right the ship going into the final two games of the year amd trying to stave off elimination from the playoff race.
“We need to win a game. We need to play well for four quarters,” said Decatur coach Mike Fuller. “We’ve been playing good teams. We’ve lost four games to teams that have lost only three games.”
Over the first two district games, the Eagles have struggled to slow down opposing running games. Argyle ran for 225 two weeks ago. Behind Daimarqua Foster’s 580 yards and five touchdowns, Hirschi tallied 594 yards on the ground.
The Decatur defense this week will be tasked with slowing down Gainesville’s Calion Baker, who has 1,023 yards and 12 touchdowns in six games. Baker went for more than 100 last week against Argyle.
“He has good speed and good instincts,” Fuller said. “He’s a real good player.”
Offensively, Decatur must avoid turnovers and miscues that stalled drives Friday against Hirschi. Decatur managed 503 yards against Hirschi, but had three turnovers.
“We moved the ball well but had a couple of turnovers and a couple of drops,” Fuller said. “We just need to make more plays.”
HIRSCHI 69, DECATUR 36
Hirschi … 14 … 21 … 21 … 13 … – … 69
Decatur … 10 … 14 … 6 … 6 … – … 36
FIRST QUARTER
Decatur – 11:14, AJ Martinez 48 run, Armando Benitez kick
Hirschi – 7:38, Daimarqua Foster 75 run, Jhaidon Duran kick
Hirschi – 6:50, Martez V’rana 1 run, Duran kick
Decatur – 2:05, Armando Benitez 24 field goal
SECOND QUARTER
Hirschi – 8:33, Javen Banks 7 pass from Martez V’rana, Duran kick
Decatur – 6:54, Beau Bedford 10 pass from Wilson Hicks, Benitez kick
Hirschi – 4:39, Javen Banks 18 pass from Martez V’rana, Duran kick
Decatur – 2:55, Dylan Nation 1 run, Benitez kick
Hirschi – 1:55, Javen Banks 10 pass from Martez V’rana, Duran kick
THIRD QUARTER
Decatur – 9:06, Alec Uselton 4 pass from Wilson Hicks, kick blocked
Hirschi – 6:42, Javen Banks 33 pass from Martez V’rana, Duran kick
Hirschi – 2:56, Daimarqua Foster 5 run, Duran kick
Hirschi – 1:05, Daimarqua Foster 68 run, Duran kick
FOURTH QUARTER
Decatur – 6:54, Beau Bedford 3 pass from Roman Fuller, pass failed
Hirschi – 5:57, Daimarqua Foster 47 run, kick failed
Hirschi – 3:58, Daimarqua Foster 69 run, Duran kick
HIRSCHI … DECATUR
First Downs … 22 … 28
Rushes-Yards … 40-594 … 25-64
Passing Yards … 130 … 439
Total Yards … 724 … 503
Comp-Att-Int … 8-16-0 … 37-67-2
Punts-Average … 3-71 … 4-39.3
Fumbles-Lost … 1-1 … 1-1
Penalties-Yards … 5-41 … 5-33
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Hirschi, Daimarqua Foster 31-580, Mar’tez Vrana 8-9, Tian Harrell 1-5. Decatur, A.J. Martinez 9-45, Wilson Hicks 9-8, Colton Denman 2-3, Dylan Nation 1-1, Roman Fuller 2-0.
PASSING: Hirschi, Mar’tez Vrana 8-16-0-130. Decatur, Wilson Hicks 24-47-1-343; Roman Fuller 13-20-1-96.
RECEIVING: Hirschi, Javen Banks 5-56, Xavier Wilson 2-54, Isaiah Esquibel 1-10. Decatur, Alec Uselton 14-209, Beau Bedford 12-111, A.J. Martinez 4-70, Mario Reyes 3-32, Braden Snow 2-13, Gabe Bible 1-3, Dayne Chapman 1-1.
DECATUR (3-4) AT GAINESVILLE (3-4)
7 p.m., Friday
at Leopard Stadium
DECATUR HARRIS RATING: 223
DECATUR NOTABLE: The Eagles are allowing 409 yards per game rushing in district.
GAINESVILLE HARRIS RATING: 218
GAINESVILLE NOTABLE: Gainesville running back Calion Baker is averaging 9.1 yards per carry and had 106 against Argyle last week.
HARRIS LINE: Pick