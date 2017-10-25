Football: Decatur eyes breakthrough against Gainesville

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, October 25, 2017

Tags: Decatur, Decatur Football, Football

For a second straight season injuries have besieged the Decatur Eagles defense.

An already short-handed unit suffered another significant injury Friday when leading tackler Harrison Haney was injured against Wichita Falls Hirschi. His status for Friday against Gainesville is uncertain.

“We’re due for a couple of years with no injuries,” said Decatur coach Mike Fuller.

Along with piling up injuries, the Eagles have not been able to get into the win column in District 4-4A Division I through the first two weeks with losses to Argyle and Wichita Falls Hirschi. Last Friday’s 69-36 loss sends Decatur into Gainesville, needing to right the ship going into the final two games of the year amd trying to stave off elimination from the playoff race.

“We need to win a game. We need to play well for four quarters,” said Decatur coach Mike Fuller. “We’ve been playing good teams. We’ve lost four games to teams that have lost only three games.”

Over the first two district games, the Eagles have struggled to slow down opposing running games. Argyle ran for 225 two weeks ago. Behind Daimarqua Foster’s 580 yards and five touchdowns, Hirschi tallied 594 yards on the ground.

The Decatur defense this week will be tasked with slowing down Gainesville’s Calion Baker, who has 1,023 yards and 12 touchdowns in six games. Baker went for more than 100 last week against Argyle.

“He has good speed and good instincts,” Fuller said. “He’s a real good player.”

Offensively, Decatur must avoid turnovers and miscues that stalled drives Friday against Hirschi. Decatur managed 503 yards against Hirschi, but had three turnovers.

“We moved the ball well but had a couple of turnovers and a couple of drops,” Fuller said. “We just need to make more plays.”

HIRSCHI 69, DECATUR 36

Hirschi … 14 … 21 … 21 … 13 … – … 69

Decatur … 10 … 14 … 6 … 6 … – … 36

FIRST QUARTER

Decatur – 11:14, AJ Martinez 48 run, Armando Benitez kick

Hirschi – 7:38, Daimarqua Foster 75 run, Jhaidon Duran kick

Hirschi – 6:50, Martez V’rana 1 run, Duran kick

Decatur – 2:05, Armando Benitez 24 field goal

SECOND QUARTER

Hirschi – 8:33, Javen Banks 7 pass from Martez V’rana, Duran kick

Decatur – 6:54, Beau Bedford 10 pass from Wilson Hicks, Benitez kick

Hirschi – 4:39, Javen Banks 18 pass from Martez V’rana, Duran kick

Decatur – 2:55, Dylan Nation 1 run, Benitez kick

Hirschi – 1:55, Javen Banks 10 pass from Martez V’rana, Duran kick

THIRD QUARTER

Decatur – 9:06, Alec Uselton 4 pass from Wilson Hicks, kick blocked

Hirschi – 6:42, Javen Banks 33 pass from Martez V’rana, Duran kick

Hirschi – 2:56, Daimarqua Foster 5 run, Duran kick

Hirschi – 1:05, Daimarqua Foster 68 run, Duran kick

FOURTH QUARTER

Decatur – 6:54, Beau Bedford 3 pass from Roman Fuller, pass failed

Hirschi – 5:57, Daimarqua Foster 47 run, kick failed

Hirschi – 3:58, Daimarqua Foster 69 run, Duran kick

HIRSCHI … DECATUR

First Downs … 22 … 28

Rushes-Yards … 40-594 … 25-64

Passing Yards … 130 … 439

Total Yards … 724 … 503

Comp-Att-Int … 8-16-0 … 37-67-2

Punts-Average … 3-71 … 4-39.3

Fumbles-Lost … 1-1 … 1-1

Penalties-Yards … 5-41 … 5-33

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Hirschi, Daimarqua Foster 31-580, Mar’tez Vrana 8-9, Tian Harrell 1-5. Decatur, A.J. Martinez 9-45, Wilson Hicks 9-8, Colton Denman 2-3, Dylan Nation 1-1, Roman Fuller 2-0.

PASSING: Hirschi, Mar’tez Vrana 8-16-0-130. Decatur, Wilson Hicks 24-47-1-343; Roman Fuller 13-20-1-96.

RECEIVING: Hirschi, Javen Banks 5-56, Xavier Wilson 2-54, Isaiah Esquibel 1-10. Decatur, Alec Uselton 14-209, Beau Bedford 12-111, A.J. Martinez 4-70, Mario Reyes 3-32, Braden Snow 2-13, Gabe Bible 1-3, Dayne Chapman 1-1.

DECATUR (3-4) AT GAINESVILLE (3-4)

7 p.m., Friday

at Leopard Stadium

DECATUR HARRIS RATING: 223

DECATUR NOTABLE: The Eagles are allowing 409 yards per game rushing in district.

GAINESVILLE HARRIS RATING: 218

GAINESVILLE NOTABLE: Gainesville running back Calion Baker is averaging 9.1 yards per carry and had 106 against Argyle last week.

HARRIS LINE: Pick