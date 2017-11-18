Football: Creative Bulls fall short against Godley

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, November 18, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport, Bridgeport Football, Football

Playing against their former quarterback, the Bridgeport Bulls put together a creative game plan Friday night to utilize the talents of their current signal caller.

The Bulls lined sophomore Jadon Maddux up in a variety of sets in the backfield, creating opportunities for big plays on which he delivered. Maddux ran for a score and threw for another and set up a third touchdown with a halfback pass to help the Bulls own a three-point lead with the ball with under seven minutes left.

Trying to nurse home the lead, Michael Cole lunged for a first down just across midfield and ball popped loose. Godley’s Sebastian Rivera scooped up the ball and rumbled 60 yards for the game-winning touchdown in the Wildcats’ 32-28 win over Bridgeport in the 4A Division I bi-district game at Aledo’s Bearcat Stadium.

An interception in the end zone by Taylor Grimes of Maddux with 31 seconds left sealed the victory for Godley and closed the season for Bridgeport.

“I just wanted to do it for our seniors,” said Maddux, who ran for 183 yards and threw for 102. “I still have two years left. I’m going to come back stronger and ready for next year.”

Bridgeport went 3-8 and returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2014 in coach Shannon Wilson’s first season.

“Our goal was to get to the playoffs and win that first playoff game,” Wilson said. “We gave ourselves a chance to do that. I’m proud of the guys for that.

“We played our best game. We’re a different team than we were two weeks ago. We understand everything much better. It started clicking.” The Bulls greeted their former quarterback and Godley starter Jason Faulkenberry rudely with a pick by Cole on the first series. The interception came two plays after kicker Milton Iniguez made a touchdown-saving tackle on the opening kickoff.

Faulkenberry finished 16-for-25 for 248 yards. He was sacked twice.

Godley turned to Grimes at quarterback on running situations in the red zone, and three times he cashed in. Grimes scored on runs of 18, six and two yards.

Grimes finished with 113 yards rushing and 115 receiving.

Each time Grimes scored in first half, the Bulls found an answer and usually with Maddux at the center of it all. Maddux dashed 70 yards taking a handoff on an option for the Bulls’ first touchdown.

A halfback pass from Maddux to Colton Waters set up a nine-yard scoring run by Cole. Then shortly before halftime, Maddux hit Waters for a 19-yard touchdown to put the Bulls up 21-18.

“We decided we need to get the ball to our top skill guys in different ways,” Wilson said.

Bridgeport went up 10, driving the ball 76 yards in 10 plays on their first possession of the second half. Cole, who ran for 56 yards on 13 carries, scored his second touchdown on a four-yard run.

Bridgeport had a chance to extend the lead but were stopped on a fourth down at the Godley 17. Godley quickly flipped the field with a 59-yard pass that set up a Ian Mapes touchdown to make a three-point game until Rivera’s fumble return.