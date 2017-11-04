Football: Chico waits for finale

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, November 4, 2017

Tags: Chico, Chico Football, Football

The Chico Dragons had Friday night off before gearing up for the final week of the regular season and a showdown with rival Alvord.

Chico has clinched a playoff berth and will go into the finale at 4-5 and 1-2 in District 5-2A Division I.

“We’re looking at this as a little time to heal up,” said Chico coach Lane Wilson about the open date. “We’ll focus on Alvord next week.”

If Alvord falls to Windthorst Friday, it would play Chico for the third and fourth seeds out of the district for the playoff spot. The winner would play Celeste and loser Valley View in the bi-district round.

Chico struggled to stop Windthorst last week in a 59-20 loss. The Trojans piled up 524 yards, including 266 rushing by Koy Pennartz.

“They were so much bigger and physical,” Wilson said. “We had a hard time stopping their running game. We also couldn’t keep the ball away from them. We scored on a couple of big plays, but really only put together one drive.”

Nico Starnes ran for 147 yards on 15 carries with a pair of touchdowns.