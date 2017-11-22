Football: Center of attention – Boyd’s Jordan hits the field as freshman for Texas State

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, November 22, 2017

In his final game for Boyd last fall, Reece Jordan lined up against an opposing defensive lineman weighing around 200 pounds.

Friday, the Texas State freshman will look across the line of scrimmage at Troy nose tackle Trevon Sanders, who is 310 pounds.

“It’s a big jump,” Jordan said. “But I’ve gotten a lot bigger, too, and our coaches have helped me be prepared.”

Reece has added nearly 30 pounds in the past year and is around 290 pounds, allowing him to fight with Division I nose tackles and defensive tackles on the line of scrimmage.

Jordan took over as the Division I Bobcats’ starting center six games ago and will be on the field for Texas State’s season finale at Troy at 3 p.m. Friday.

Jordan, the 2016 All-Wise Lineman of the Year, made his first start against the University of Louisiana-Monroe. He actually hit the field a game early against Wyoming.

“It’s been a great experience. I was not afraid to get tossed into the fire early,” Jordan said.

“I’ve definitely had to earn every snap. Nothing is given to you.”

Along with facing larger defensive linemen, Jordan has tried to adapt to a more complex offense and faster overall game. As a center, he makes a lot of the calls for the line.

“It’s a big difference from high school,” he said. “In high school, I did not have to make a lot of calls.”

The Bobcats posted a 27-7 victory in Jordan’s third start against Coastal Carolina. Texas State had a season-high 238 yards and held the ball for more than 36 minutes.

The Bobcats dropped to 2-9 after a 30-12 loss to Arkansas State last week.

Jordan is part of a young Texas State offensive line that starts a pair of freshmen, two sophomores and a junior.

“We’re young and will have a lot of time together,” Jordan said. “It’s going to help a ton getting this early playing experience. Offensively, we’re getting better. I’m excited to see how good we can be.”