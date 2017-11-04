Football: Bulls lose finale, chance at second seed

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, November 4, 2017

Tags: Alvord, Alvord Football, Boyd, Boyd Football, Bridgeport, Bridgeport Football, Football, Northwest, Northwest Football

The Bridgeport Bulls will have to settle for being the third seed out of District 3-4A Division II after their 52-17 home loss to Iowa Park.

The Bulls have their open date next week and will face a playoff opponent in two weeks – their first appearance in the post season since 2014.

The game went south from the beginning as the Hawks scored 21 points in the first quarter and another 17 in the second to take a 38-7 lead into the half.

After falling down 21-0, Jadon Maddux hit Colton Waters with a 53-yard pass. The Bulls didn’t score again until the fourth quarter when Milton Iniguez hit a 27-yard field goal and Cole Barton had a 3-yard run with 31 seconds left in the game.

Iowa Park did most of their damage on the ground, running for 278 rushing yards. The Bulls had 249 total yards – 143 rushing and 106 through the air.

WINDTHORST 49, ALVORD 21

The Windthorst Trojans used a safety and a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter to put the Alvord Bulldogs away in a 49-21 victory Friday.

Koy Pennartz scored a pair of touchdowns and ran for 127 yards for the Trojans.

Alvord stayed in the game early, cutting a 33-7 Windthorst lead to 12 at the break with a pair of touchdowns late in the second quarter. Corbyn Cornell hit Karson Parker with a touchdown pass from six yards out. Chase DeWeese then returned an interception 66 yards.

Alvord couldn’t get closer, being shut out in the second half.

Cornell completed 12 of his 20 passes for 120 yards. He also rushed for 57 yards.

Alvord (1-8) will play rival Chico next week in the regular season finale to determine the third and fourth playoff seeds out of District 5-2A Division I.

BROCK 59, BOYD 7

The Boyd Yellowjackets struggled to slow down the seventh-ranked Brock Eagles Friday night.

Brock rolled up 434 yards in a 59-7 win over Boyd.

The Yellowjackets (2-7) dropped to 0-4 in District 4-3A Division I. But with Bowie’s win over Paradise and Breckenridge’s victory over Ponder, they will go into the finale against rival Paradise with a chance to get into the postseason.

Brock scored the game’s first 59 points. Tanner Patino found the end zone five times, running for 132 yards. His 44-yard dash put Brock up 7-0 just more than a minute into the game.

Brock led 38-0 at halftime.

Boyd scored with 11:54 remaining on a 3-yard run by Logan Jones.

Boyd managed 143 yards against Brock’s stout defense.

ALEDO 48, NORTHWEST 0

Jase McClellan rushed for 179 yards and four touchdowns Friday as Aledo (9-0, 6-0) blanked Northwest (5-4, 2-4) 48-0.

McClellan had touchdown runs of three, five 14 and 94 yards in the victory.

Aledo scored early and often, jumping out to a quick 14-0 lead in the first quarter and 28-0 advantage by halftime.

The Bearcats continued to pile it on in the third quarter, with McClellan’s 94-yard run capping the scoring.

The Bearcats ended the night with 463 yards of total offense, while the Texans managed just 250 total yards.