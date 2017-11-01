Football: Bulls battle for second seed out of 3-4A II

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, November 1, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport, Bridgeport Football, Football

Since arriving last spring in Bridgeport, Shannon Wilson has worked tirelessly to establish the culture he wanted.

Friday night he started to see it come to fruition as the Bulls fought back from a 22-0 deficit in the first quarter to pull off the 37-36 victory over Vernon.

“We want it where we play hard for four quarters,” Wilson said. “I’m proud of those guys. They kept battling and plugging away. Even when we got down, we kept our heads up and kept playing.”

The Bulls’ third win in four games and second straight District 3-4A Division II victory sealed no worse than a third seed out the league. The Bulls can wrap up the second seed Friday in their regular season finale at home against Iowa Park. The Hawks (5-3) are 3-0 in the district and play unbeaten Graham next week.

“We’ve got our hands full,” Wilson said. “They are really good. They do a good job. We have to play our best to have a chance.”

The Bulls must find a way to slow the Hawks’ back Billy Pearson, who had 230 yards and four touchdowns two weeks ago against Vernon. Pearson has 968 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. The Hawks have three rushers with more than 450 yards.

Iowa Park is averaging 304 yards per game rushing.

Bridgeport had 329 yards last week against Vernon. Jadon Maddux returned to the lineup after missing a week and threw for a score and ran for three more.

After facing Iowa Park, the Bulls will have a week off to prepare for their bi-district matchup against either the second- or third-place team out of 4-4A Division II.

“We’re definitely playing after the bye,” Wilson said. “It’s a good situation for us. It makes for a long season without a bye.”

BRIDGEPORT 37, VERNON 36

Bridgeport … 0 … 8 … 7 … 22 … – … 37

Vernon … 22 … 0 … 0 … 14 … – … 36

FIRST QUARTER

Vernon – 8:35, Brent Mccallon 5 run, pass Brysan Garrard to Chad Thomas

Vernon – 5:11, Brent Mccallon 13 run, Brysan Garrard run

Vernon – 1:42, Terrell Story 1 run, run failed

SECOND QUARTER

Bridgeport – 7:16, Jadon Maddux 11 run, Jadon Maddux run

THIRD QUARTER

Bridgeport – 5:09 Jadon Maddux 1 run, Milton Iniguez kick

FOURTH QUARTER

Bridgeport – 11:48, Colton Waters 79 pass from Maddux, Iniguez kick

Vernon – 9:37, Chad Thomas 8 run, Chad Thomas run

Bridgeport – 6:45, Jadon Maddux 2 run, pass Maddux to Michael Cole

Bridgeport – 0:42, Carson Johnson 5 run, Iniguez kick

Vernon – 0:11 Anthony Garza 7 pass from Brysan Garrard, pass failed

BRIDGEPORT … VERNON

First Downs … 23 … 20

Rushes-Yards … 32-104 … 40-222

Passing Yards … 225 … 106

Total Yards … 329 … 328

Comp-Att-Int … 17-35-1 … 5-14-0

Punts-Average … 5-38 … 2-35

Fumbles-Lost … 0-0 … 4-2

Penalties-Yards … 6-45 … 6-45

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Bridgeport, Jadon Maddux 17-76. Vernon, Brent Mccallon 16-100

PASSING: Bridgeport, Jadon Maddux 17-35-1-225. Vernon, Brysan Garrard 5-14-0-106.

RECEIVING: Bridgeport, Colton Waters 7-108. Vernon, Anthony Garza 1-76.