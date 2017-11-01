Football: Bulldogs try for second straight win

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, November 1, 2017

Tags: Alvord, Alvord Football, Football

After seven weeks of finding themselves on the short end, the Alvord Bulldogs broke into the win column in a big way last Friday night.

Behind a big night from Tanner Richey and a stifling defensive effort, the Bulldogs beat Olney 50-6 and all but assured themselves of a fourth straight trip to the playoffs out of the five-team District 5-2A Division I.

Aside from the playoff implications, Alvord coach Pete Hart said it was important for a team with several freshmen and sophomores to see the fruits of their labor.

“It was huge. They work so hard and finally they got to see it pay off,” Hart said. “We’ve improved each week of the season, but they’ve not been able to enjoy a victory. Friday at halftime and after the game was the first time, I’ve seen our kids relaxed and able to cut loose. It was good for them to play four good quarters.”

An Alvord offense that did not find the end zone until the fourth game of the season piled up 393 yards against Olney. Richey ran for 103 yards and three touchdowns. Ransom Klein and Chase DeWeese also added a pair of scores each.

“We struggled a bit early but the longer we were out there, we started ripping off big plays,” Hart said. “Our backs were finding the open space and running to it.”

The Bulldogs (1-7, 1-2) will face a big challenge this week against the Windthorst Trojans. Windthorst is coming off a 59-20 win over Chico behind 266 yards and five touchdowns from Koy Pennartz.

“They are big, physical and fast,” Hart said. “They’ve got the big running back and a huge offensive line. And if you focus too much on their running game, their quarterback will hurt you with their [run-pass options].”

ALVORD 50, OLNEY 6

Olney … 0 … 6 … 0 … 0 … – … 6

Alvord … 8 … 22 … 14 … 6 … – … 50

FIRST QUARTER

Alvord – Tanner Richey 8 run, Clayton Machal run

SECOND QUARTER

Alvord – Tanner Richey 3 run, Alvarez kick

Alvord – Chase Deweese 3 run, Eastup run

Olney – Parker Mayers 21 pass from Cesar Flores, kick blocked

Alvord – Deweese 2 run, Alvarez kick

THIRD QUARTER

Alvord – Ransom Klein 13 run , Alvarez kick

Alvord – Tanner Richey 5 run, Alvarez kick

FOURTH QUARTER

Alvord – Ransom Klein 2 run, kick failed

OLNEY … ALVORD

First Downs … 5 … 28

Rushes-Yards … 31-23 … 42-344

Passing Yards … 42 … 49

Total Yards … 65 … 393

Comp-Att-Int … 5-16-0 … 7-10-0

Punts-Average … 6-30.4 … 2-18

Fumbles-Lost … 4-3 … 2-2

Penalties-Yards … 5-21 … 9-75

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Olney, Parker Mayers 10-27. Alvord, Tanner Richey 10-103

PASSING: Olney, Cesar Flores 4-11-0-20. Alvord, Corbyn Cornell 7-10-0-49.

RECEIVING: Olney, Parker Mayers 2-25. Alvord, Reece Silletti 3-22.

ALVORD (1-7) AT WINDTHORST (4-4)

7 p.m. Friday

at Trojan Field

ALVORD HARRIS RATING: 170

ALVORD NOTABLE: The Bulldogs had a season-best 393 yards last week against Olney.

WINDTHORST HARRIS RATING: 199

WINDTHORST NOTABLE: Koy Pennartz ran for 5 TDs and 266 yards last week.

HARRIS LINE: Windthorst by 32