Football: Buckaloo returns after breakthrough year

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, July 26, 2017

Tags: Alvord, Alvord Football, Football

As a sophomore last season, Shea Buckaloo needed a little time to get up to the speed of the game on Friday nights.

By the end of the season, the Alvord linebacker could be found on nearly every stop.

The Wise County and District 5-2A Division I Defensive Newcomer of the Year finished with 66 tackles, including four for losses. He also recovered four fumbles.

“The speed of the game was a lot faster,” Buckaloo recalled. “That was the only thing to get used to was the different speed. The reads got easier as I progressed.”

Off his impressive first campaign for the Bulldogs, the team’s leading returning tackler has high expectations for himself.

“I feel like I’ll play better,” Buckaloo said. “I can make more tackles. Last year, I let the offense come to me instead of attacking. I can attack more and make more plays behind the line of scrimmage.”

Buckaloo will need to carry a large amount of responsibility for a reworked front seven for the Bulldogs.

Alvord graduated two all-district performers in Tristen Palmer and Julian Tambunga at defensive end.

“We’re filling in five of the seven spots,” said Alvord coach Pete Hart. “We do have two linebackers that played a full season – Buckaloo and Clay Machal. Buckaloo was the defensive newcomer of the year.”

While young, Buckaloo expects the defense to be quick and able to make plays.

“We have a bunch of young people, but our front seven has a lot of people with a lot of potential,” Buckaloo said. “We have the ability to make plays and get to the ball.”