Football: Back from the brink – Essig’s pass leads Paradise comeback win

By Reece Waddell | Published Saturday, October 28, 2017

Tags: Football, Paradise, Paradise Football

Trailing 20-7 in the third quarter and struggling on offense, Paradise was on the brink of falling to 0-3 in district play and out of the 4-3A Division I playoff picture. Near midfield, the Panthers (3-5, 1-2) were facing a third-and-17 after a holding penalty moved them back 10 yards. Having run the ball virtually all game, Paradise coach Ronnie Gage dialed up a pass that worked to perfection. Sophomore quarterback Jace Essig dropped back and found Jack Ishmael streaking down the sideline for a wide-open touchdown reception that not only pulled the Panthers to within a touchdown, but turned the tide of the game in a crucial 35-20 victory over Ponder (3-5, 1-2). “The big pass on third down was probably the play of the game,” Gage said. “It kept that drive going. We figured something out at halftime, getting in an unbalanced set. It was hurting them on the backside.”

Along with completing the pass on the third-and-long, Essig also scored the go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter on a read option. While Essig didn’t stuff the stat sheet, finishing 2-for-3 for 68 yards and one touchdown through the air and adding 23 yards and a touchdown on the ground, he came up big when Paradise needed him most. “We executed plays and our offensive line did a great job of blocking up front,” Essig said. “We told them at halftime, ‘Hey we have to get after it and compete.’ So we got after it and that was the outcome.” Although the Panthers outplayed the Lions in the second half, the first two quarters belonged to Ponder. The Lions scored on their first drive of the game behind a one-yard touchdown run from quarterback Mason Durrett. Durrett had 70 yards rushing in the first half alone and later caught a touchdown pass from Noah Bean to put the Lions up 14-7 at halftime. Ponder had 144 yards on the ground in the first two quarters and leaned on its running game until Paradise eventually buckled down defensively. The Panthers scored 28 unanswered points to end the game, and didn’t allow a Lion touchdown in the fourth quarter. “We gave them too many big plays on third down,” Gage said. “Every time we got them in a bind, they’d run the draw for 20 [yards] or something else. We finally cut out the explosive plays where they had to drive meticulously and that’s hard to do.”

With the victory, Paradise moves into sole possession of third place in 4-3A I, since they hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over Ponder.

Paradise hosts Bowie next week. “It’s huge,” Gage said. “It’s now a two-game season. I love these kids. They always respond. When we play hard, we’re not bad. And in the second half we played hard.”