Football: Alvord picks up first win

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, October 28, 2017

The Alvord Bulldogs put themselves in position to return to the playoffs for a fourth straight season Friday night.

Behind three touchdowns and 103 yards on the ground from Tanner Richey, Alvord beat Olney 50-6 at Bulldog Stadium for its first win of the season. Alvord (1-7) moved to 1-1 in 5-2A Division I and into prime position to earn one of the four playoff spots in the five-team league with two games to go.

With Richey scoring on touchdown runs of 8 and 3 yards and a 3-yard run sprint the end zone by Chase DeWeese, the Bulldogs took a 23-0 lead to open the game.

After Olney found the end zone for the only time, DeWeese scored for the second time from two yards out to give Alvord a 30-6 halftime lead.

Ransom Klein ran in touchdowns from 13 and 2 yards in the second half around Richey’s third score.

Alvord finished with 344 yards rushing.

Corbyn Cornell added 49 yards through the air.

The Alvord defense forced three fumbles.

BRIDGEPORT 37, VERNON 36

The Bridgeport Bulls fought back from a 22-0 deficit to beat the Vernon Lions 37-36 in the final minute.

Bridgeport took the lead, 37-30, with 42 seconds left on a 5-yard run by Carson Johnson.

Just 31 seconds later, Vernon scored with a pass from Brysan Garrard to Anthony Garza to pull within one. Garrard’s pass on the ensuing two-point try fell incomplete to seal the win for the Bulls.

After allowing 22 points in the first quarter, the Bridgeport defense allowed just two more scores and forced a pair of fumbles.

Bridgeport quarterback Jadon Maddux led the comeback scoring on runs of 11, two and one yards. He also threw for a 79-yard touchdown to Colton Waters with 11:48 to go to tie the game briefly at 22.

After Vernon took another lead, Maddux led a drive for 2-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 30. Maddux finished with 76 yards rushing and added 225 through the air, completing 17 of his 35 attempts.

Bridgeport improved to 3-6 and 2-1 in District 3-4A Division II.

CHICO 59, WINDTHORST 20

Windthorst’s Koy Pennartz ran for 266 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Trojans to a 59-20 victory Friday night.

Pennartz scored on runs of 95, 67, 34, 40, and 13 yards. His 95-yard romp to the end zone started a 32-point second quarter for the Trojans that gave them a 46-14 halftime lead.

Nico Starnes found the end zone twice for the Dragons in the second quarter on runs of 67 and 59 yards. Starnes finished with 147 yards on 15 carries.

Chico fell to 4-5 and 1-2 in 5-2A Division I.

BRECKENRIDGE 49, BOYD 14

The Breckenridge Buckaroos stayed unbeaten in 4-3A Division I with a 49-14 win over the Boyd Yellowjackets Friday.

Breckenridge went 49-0 before Boyd scored a pair of touchdowns in the final eight minutes. Boone Eustace scored a 36-yard run and Kody Risenhoover hit Koby Miller with a 26-yard touchdown pass.

Boyd fell to 0-3 in district with the loss and 2-6 overall.

Breckenridge quarterback Owen Woodward threw for 278 yards, completing 15 of his 19 passes with five touchdowns. Woodward hit Lonnie Hinson for touchdowns of 11 and 46 yards in the second quarter to put the Buckaroos up 27-0 at halftime.