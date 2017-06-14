Elite company: Newark second baseman earns spot in All-American tournament

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, June 14, 2017



Softball trophies line the wall on a shelf just feet from the indoor batting cage where Sadie Reid spends hours each week.

“These are only some of them; mainly the first-place ones,” pointed out her father Brad.

For the past several years, the 12-year-old from Newark has traversed the country to play in tournaments with her select team — the Oklahoma Angels.

“We’ve played in Oklahoma, Louisiana, Las Vegas, Texas, Missouri and Florida,” Sadie explained. “Playing at ESPN [Wide World of Sports] at Disney World was fun.”

Later this summer the left-handed-hitting second baseman and outfielder will be joined by several of her Angel teammates in the USA Softball All-American Games at the Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City. Sadie was one of 45 players picked for the three Region 5 teams representing Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. In all, 360 elite 12-and-under players from across the country were selected for the inaugural event Aug. 18-20.

“It’s awesome. I’m so excited,” Sadie said. “I found out the day after the tryout [in May].”

Sadie and her family had to wait to share the news until last week after USA Softball made an official announcement.

It will not be Sadie’s first trip to the prestigious Oklahoma City complex — the site of the NCAA World Series.

“I love playing there. Every time I’m there I collect a cup of dirt,” Sadie said.

Sadie has been playing softball since she was 5, inheriting the love of the sport from her father, a former college baseball player.

“It’s always on my mind. It’s my favorite thing to do,” Sadie said.

She hits and works on fielding drills in the batting cage in the metal building next to her house nearly every night. She also works with former Northwest standout and current Abilene Christian University player Briana Barnhill on various drills.

Playing for the Division I ACU like Barnhill is one of Sadie’s long-term goals.

During the All-American games, Sadie is unsure what position she will play or where she might bat in the lineup. For the Angels, she mostly plays second and bats sixth. She uses her speed out of the left side of the batters box to stress defenses.

In the dugout, she helps alleviate stress for her teammates with her many cartoon impressions, ranging from Kermit the Frog to SpongeBob SquarePants characters.

She joked that after softball she might try a career as an impressionist.

For now, she’s focused on a busy travel schedule of playing softball. The Angels have several big tournaments coming up, including the USSSA Elite tournament in Kansas City.

It’s more opportunities to add to the growing trophy collection.