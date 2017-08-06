Elder earns spot on TSWA baseball team

Recent Decatur graduate and Texas signee Bryce Elder added another honor.
The Eagles ace was named the relief pitcher on the 4A Texas Sportswriters Association team.
Elder went 7-2 with a minuscule ERA of 0.603 in 69.2 innings. He threw a pair of no-hitters in the playoffs, while leading the Eagles to their second region finals appearance.
Against teams ranked in the top 10 in 4A – Argyle and Texarkana Pleasant Grove – Elder had three no decisions and allowed only two earned runs in 18-plus innings.
Elder was the Wise County MVP and 9-4A Pitcher of the Year.
Northwest shortstop Tanner Tredaway earned honorable mention on the 5A squad. Tredaway, the 6-5A MVP, batted .474 and drove in 20 runs for the league champions.
Chico’s Cameron Weatherly and Jerod Blanks received honorable mention on the 2A team. The 10-2A Offensive Player of the Year hit .512 with an on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS) of 1.54. Blanks batted .500 with 12 RBIs.