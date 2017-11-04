Eisen works his way into 39th-place finish

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, November 4, 2017

Paradise sophomore Matthew Eisen tried to exercise some patience early in Saturday’s Class 3A final and found himself battling traffic.

“It was very crowded. I started in my normal place and ended up behind like a hundred people,” Eisen explained.

Eisen fought his way through the pack to finish 39th, running a 17:10 on the 5K course at Old Settlers Park at the University Interscholastic League cross country championships in Round Rock.

After the hectic start, Eisen said he was able to start working his way through the field after the first mile.

“I started off slow and sped up in the second mile,” Eisen said.

Eisen qualified for state by finishing 12th in the 3A Region I race. He expects to make a return to Round Rock next year.

“I’ll be back in about a year,” he said.