By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, June 14, 2017



Wise County’s three representatives in the Oil Bowl factored into a victory for the East squad Saturday in the Oil Bowl.

The East beat the West 20-14 with Paradise tackle Jared Richardson, Decatur guard Terry Lee Hogan and running back Payton McAlister on the field.

McAlister ran for 57 yards on 10 carries. He caught six passes for 44 yards.