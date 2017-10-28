Eagles score big win over Gainesville

By Clay Corbett | Published Saturday, October 28, 2017

Tags: Decatur, Decatur Football, Football

Needing a win to get back in the District 4-4A Division I playoff race, the Decatur Eagles got just what the doctor ordered Friday night with a decisive victory over the Gainesville Leopards.

Decatur (4-4, 1-2) pulled away in the second half for the 65-51 win.

Leading 23-21 at the half, the Eagles put things away early in the third quarter. After taking the second half kickoff, Decatur only needed four plays and less than two minutes to extend their lead with Wilson Hicks finding Alec Uselton with a 27-yard touchdown pass. Decatur’s defense then had a big answer, forcing the only Gainesville turnover of the night when Harrison Haney picked off a pass and returned it for a touchdown to extend Decatur’s lead to 37-21.

After Gainesville scored twice to pull within three, 37-34, Hicks found Mario Reyes for another touchdown strike. It was an impressive night for the Decatur signal caller with 285 yards passing.