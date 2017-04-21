Decatur’s Hicks to join Tech as walk-on

By Richard Greene | Published Friday, April 21, 2017

Tags: Basketball, Decatur, Decatur Basketball

Decatur’s Parker Hicks lit up opponents throughout his senior season for the Eagles, averaging 31.3 points per game.

Hicks is now taking his talents west to Lubbock. He committed to Texas Tech as a “preferred walk-on” Friday.

A preferred walk-on is a recruited player by a program that is not offered a scholarship but a spot on the team.

“Tech has always been a dream school. I’ve always been a big fan,” Hicks said. “My mom went there. With Coach [Drew] Coffman playing and attending there, it gave me motivation that I can do it.”

Hicks had offers from other schools, including Tarleton in recent weeks. But he couldn’t turn down Tech.

“They recruited me and it’s hard to turn down your dream school when they offer you a spot on the team,” Hicks said.

Hicks led the Eagles to a share of the District 9-4A title and the Class 4A Region II quarterfinals, averaging a double-double with his 10.2 rebounds. He shot 58 percent from the field, including 40 percent on 3-pointers.

After the season, Hicks was named 4A all-state along with earning 9-4A and Wise County MVP.