Decatur’s Garner announces retirement

By Richard Greene | Published Monday, May 15, 2017

Tags: Basketball, Decatur, Decatur Basketball

Playing gritty defense under the direction of coach Billy Garner over the past 12 seasons, the Decatur Lady Eagles captured five district titles and made five trips to the region quarterfinals.

Garner’s teams won 236 games and made the postseason in 10 of his dozen years at the helm. The longtime coach is now retiring.

“I’ve been lucky since I’ve been here. I’ve had a lot of good players and kids that worked hard and bought into what we were trying to do,” Garner said. “I appreciate all their hard work. It’s been all about the kids.”

The Lady Eagles went 17-14 in 2017, finishing second to 4A state champion Argyle in District 9-4A with only two returning starters from the previous year. Decatur fell to Wilmer-Hutchins the bi-district round of the playoffs.

“Those kids did a good job and played hard,” Garner said.

Garner will be replaced on the bench by his assistant Lindsay Griffin. Griffin spent the past three seasons with Garner. She was also an assistant for him in 2008.

Garner was also the girls coordinator. That role will now be filled by volleyball coach Clark Oberle, the former Argyle coach hired Monday night by Decatur.

In all, Garner coached 29 years, including 18 as a head coach. He was the head boys basketball coach in Alvord for six years.