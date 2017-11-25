Decatur to meet 4-4AI rival Hirschi in regional round

By Messenger staff | Published Saturday, November 25, 2017

With their dramatic victory over Andrews in the Class 4A Division I area tilt Friday, the Decatur Eagles will make their first trip to the third round since 2013.

Awaiting them in the next round is a rematch with District 4-4A Division I rival Wichita Falls Hirschi. The Huskies took down Lubbock Estacado 41-17 Friday. Decatur and Hirschi will play in the regional round at 7 p.m. Friday at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex in Denton.

When Decatur (8-4) and Hirschi (10-2) met Oct. 20 at Eagle Stadium, the Huskies ran away from the Eagles 69-36. Hirschi running back Daimarqua Foster ran for a school record 580 yards and five touchdowns.

Foster rushed for more than 100 yards against Estacado and has more than 2,800 yards for the season.

Decatur was without two key members of its defense in the first meeting with Hirschi — David Carroll and Braxton Roth. Both are back in the lineup and have helped Decatur win five straight, including a pair of playoff games.

The Eagles returned a huge weapon offensively to the lineup Friday with Dane Fitzgerald making a comeback after missing nine games with a broken sternum. Fitzgerald scored the game-winning touchdown on a 17-yard reception with five minutes left.