Decatur shoots down Kaufman, 102-37

Published Saturday, February 25, 2017

Kaufman started the game hoping to slow the Decatur Eagles and set a deliberate pace.

The strategy worked — almost four minutes.

Decatur’s scorching-hot shooting quickly brought to rest any hopes of Kaufman putting the brakes on the game. The Eagles hit seven of their first 11 shots and raced to a double-digit lead in the first quarter. Decatur shot 63 percent (35-for-55) in establishing a season-high in points in the 102-37 Class 4A Region II area victory over Kaufman at Frisco Independence.

“We came out and shot the ball well. When we play like that we’re going to be hard to beat,” said Decatur senior Parker Hicks. “They tried to slow it down at the beginning, but once we took the lead we took it from there. We knew once we got the lead they couldn’t play slow anymore to catch up.”

With the victory, Decatur reaches a region quarterfinal for a second straight year. The Eagles will take on defending 4A state champion Dallas Lincoln at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Richland High School.

“It’s a huge hurdle — the defending state champion that has four starters back,” said Decatur coach Drew Coffman. “It’ll definitely be a difficult challenge. But if you want to be the best, you have to go up against the best and beat the best. This will be next step.”

Decatur fell in the region quarterfinal in 2016, 2014 and 2007.

“It’s been since 2003 that Decatur has been to the regional tournament. We’re trying to be that first team to get over that hump,” Hicks said.

Hicks finished with 44 points and 14 rebounds. After hitting his fifth 3-pointer, Hicks and the rest of the starters sat the final four minutes as the Decatur reserves tossed in the final 10 points to get over the century-mark.

Ten different Eagles scored with Wilson Hicks adding 17 and Bryce Elder 14.

“We really played well. I kidded earlier that we shot the lights out during school. We just carried it over to Frisco,” said Coffman, referring to the power outage at Decatur High School during the day Friday.

Decatur knocked down 13 3-pointers, hitting at 59 percent (13-for-22) from beyond the arc.

“A lot that had to do with our ball movement. We got good looks because our guys made the extra pass,” Coffman said. “They turned down the good shot to get the great shot.”

Among the 3-pointers were two buzzer beaters. Drew Redwine made a steal near midcourt and then banked in a running 3 at the halftime buzzer to put Decatur up 45-16.

To close the third off an inbound play, Dane Fitzgerald hit a 3-pointer from halfcourt to send Decatur into the final frame up 75-23.

“People don’t believe me but we practice two half-court shots every game day,” Coffman said. “This is the first time they actually went in.”

Decatur seized control of the game in final four minutes of the first quarter, going on a 15-3 run.

The Eagles extended the run to 30-5, building a 35-10 lead on Parker Hicks’ layup with 3:04 left in the first half.

Decatur 102, Kaufman 37

Kaufman 8 8 7 14 – 37

Decatur 20 25 30 27 – 102

Kaufman (21-10) — Spencer Davis 6, Trey Collier 6, Connor Smith 3, Drey Banks 2, Dylan Gunter 4, Will Sisson 16.

Decatur (28-7) — Parker Hicks 44, Dane Fitzgerald 3, Drew Redwine 9, Wilson Hicks 17, Bryce Elder 14, Sergio Sanchez 2, John Johnson 5, Gage Rieger 3, Drew Langto 3, Carson Tibbels 2.