Decatur runners finish third in opening meet

By Messenger staff | Published Sunday, August 20, 2017

Tags: Decatur Cross Country

The Decatur Eagles finished a point away from opening the season with a victory Saturday.

Decatur runners tallied 69 points, coming up a point behind Denton Guyer and McKinney Boyd at the Little D Classic at North Lakes Park in Denton.

Decatur senior Alan Rangel finished second to McKinney Boyd’s Eric Peacock.

Rangel tore through the 5K course in 17:08.

Anthony Rodriguez finished 12th in 17:56. Triston Read ran 17:57 for 13th, Gabriel Embree 18:13 for 18th and Christian Isaac 18:35 for 24th. Sergio Sanchez turned in a 18:37 for 26th and Lenin Blanco 19:53 for 48th.

The Decatur girls finished fifth with 125 points. Guyer took the title with 56.

Taylor Butler led Decatur, finishing the 5K in 21:55 for 12th. Elizabeth Culpepper was 15th in 21:58, Kayla Leal 21st in 22:50, Vanessa Sanders 43rd in 24:09 and Quinn Helm 46th in 24:25.

Salma Pena finished 50th in 24:39 and Emily Hubbard 55th in 25:12.