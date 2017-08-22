Decatur rallies to beat Peaster in five

By Messenger staff | Published Tuesday, August 22, 2017

Tags: Decatur Volleyball

Playing the 3A state runner-up Tuesday night, the Decatur Lady Eagles dropped the first two sets.

The Lady Eagles quickly turned the deficit into a signature victory, winning the final three games.

Decatur won 19-25, 17-25, 25-22, 25-21, 15-10.

“Down 2-0, we came back and showed a lot of heart for a young team,” said Decatur coach Clark Oberle.

“We made a lot of errors early and we talked about staying aggressive and playing with confidence.”

Autumn Finney led the Decatur comeback with 17 kills. Trinity Vinzant put down 11. Satasha Kostelecky tallied 10 kills with three blocks.

Cidnee Howard collected four aces and made several crucial digs against the potent Peaster attack.

With the win, Decatur (11-7) has won nine of 10. The lone loss in the span was to No. 1 Glen Rose.