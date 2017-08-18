Decatur offense dazzles in scrimmage

By Richard Greene | Published Friday, August 18, 2017

Tags: Decatur, Decatur Football

On their first possession of the controlled scrimmage, the Decatur Eagles put their vast offensive arsenal on display.

Decatur junior quarterback Wilson Hicks methodically dissected the Liberty Christian defense, connecting with five different receivers, including a 9-yard strike to Beau Bedford to complete the 10-play, 60-yard drive.

“Our first drive of the year went 10 plays and all five skilled guys caught passes. That’s what I call balance,” said Decatur coach Mike Fuller.

It was the first of five touchdowns for the Decatur offense in the opening scrimmage Friday night. The Eagles put the ball in the end zone three times in the live quarter with the versatile Mario Reyes running in from 2 yards out and catching a 58-yard pass from Hicks behind the Liberty Christian coverage.

Decatur won the quarter 20-7.

“Mario is going to be a good player for us. We’re going to try to get him the ball,” Hicks said.

Reyes caught five passes for 86 yards and ran the ball three times for 28.

“Mario is a dynamic player. He can beat you deep or we can run screens for him or give him the ball in the backfield,” Fuller said. “We’ll move him around and be creative as we can.”

After going 8-for-9 for 58 yards on the first controlled set of plays, Hicks finished the scrimmage 16-for-23 for 199 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Roman Fuller threw a 24-yard touchdown to Shay DuBois on the final play of the scrimmage.

The Decatur defense allowed a touchdown on the opening series, but gave up only one more score on the night — an 80-yard touchdown pass on a third-and-15 in the live quarter. The Eagles forced five three-and-outs and allowed only two first downs during the live action.

“We stepped up. We’re maturing. It took us a few plays to get going,” said Decatur linebacker Casey White, who had one of the night’s biggest hits, stuffing a running play in the backfield.

Fuller was encouraged by the defensive showing.

“The defense looked really good. They were physical and did a good job of bouncing in and out of coverages,” Fuller said.