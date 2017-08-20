Decatur finishes runner-up at Glen Rose

By Messenger staff | Published Sunday, August 20, 2017

Tags: Boyd Volleyball, Decatur Volleyball, Paradise Volleyball

The Decatur Lady Eagles finished runner-up over the weekend at the Glen Rose Tournament.

After rolling through pool play and beating Boyd in the semifinal in three games, Decatur challenged second-ranked and tournament host Glen Rose in the final.

Glen Rose took down Decatur 25-17, 27-25.

Satasha Kostelecky and Cidnee Howard earned all-tournament.

Boyd finishes fourth at Glen Rose

The Boyd Lady Yellowjackets took fourth at the Glen Rose Tournament, going 4-3.

After falling to Decatur in three games (25-22, 24-26, 25-19), Boyd played Liberty Christian for a second time for third place. Liberty Christian held off Boyd for the win 18-25, 25-17, 25-17.

Boyd picked up wins over Ponder, Eastern Hills, Denton Calvary and Krum.

Jordyn Todd made all-tournament, putting down 60 kills. Macee Valtr had 63.

Torri Pellegrini tallied 74 assists and Macey McCune 70.

Larrin Maxwell made 107 digs.

Paradise picks up a pair of wins

The Paradise Lady Panthers closed out their stay at Glen Rose over the weekend with a pair of wins Saturday.

Paradise beat Keene (25-23, 25-16) and LaVega (25-22, 25-22) around a setback to Denton Calvary (25-22, 20-25, 25-18).

Ashley Kosman and Harley Mayfield had 14 kills each on Saturday. Saylea Mayfield collected 59 assists. Gracie Barnett dug 34 shots, Kosman and Saylea Mayfield 30 apiece. Saylea Mayfield also had eight aces and Kosman seven.

Paradise lost to Tolar (25-21, 22-25, 25-22), Glen Rose (25-11, 25-18), Springtown (25-7, 25-13) and Saginaw (25-19, 25-17) Thursday.

Harley Mayfield netted 17 kills Thursday and Barnett 16. Saylea Mayfield had 17 assists and Kennedy Schneck 16. Barnett and Kosman served five aces.