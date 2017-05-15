Decatur expected to hire Oberle as volleyball coach

By Richard Greene | Published Monday, May 15, 2017

Decatur is expected to replace a state championship volleyball coach with another coach with a title on his resume.

Decatur athletic director Mike Fuller confirmed Monday that he was recommending Argyle coach Clark Oberle for the district’s opening. The Decatur school board will consider a contract for Oberle Monday night.

Oberle replaces Claire Gay, who is headed to Aledo, after guiding Decatur to state crowns in 2013 and 2014. Decatur beat Argyle for the 2014 crown.

Oberle led Argyle to the state title in 2015. This past year, Argyle fell in the title match to Bushland.

“It says a lot about our school and girls athletics program,” Fuller said about landing Oberle. “I talked to several successful coaches but after all the interviews, he was the obvious choice.”