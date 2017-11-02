Decatur edges Melissa, advances to 4A quarterfinals against Argyle

By Reece Waddell | Published Thursday, November 2, 2017

Tags: Decatur Volleyball

The match didn’t start how the Decatur Lady Eagles had planned.

After dropping the first set 21-25, Decatur and Melissa continued to trade points into the second game, with neither side giving an inch. With a trip to the 4A-Region II quarterfinal and their season on the line, the Lady Eagles needed a spark.

Enter Autumn Finney.

The senior captain delivered when Decatur needed her the most, igniting a run that helped the Lady Eagles take the second set and then the next two, defeating the Lady Cardinals 3-1 (21-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-21) to survive and advance.

“She’s our spark plug. Our heart and soul,” said Decatur coach Clark Oberle of Finney. “She makes plays when we need her to.”

Finney ended the match with more than 10 kills, two aces and more than 10 digs to help secure Decatur’s spot in the quarterfinals.

The Lady Eagles will now face a familiar foe – and Oberle’s old team of 18 years – Argyle, in the next round.

The two teams split the season series, with Decatur defeating Argyle 3-1 in the regular season finale. Oberle said after the match Decatur and Argyle would square off Tuesday at Byron Nelson in Trophy Club. The time has yet to be determined.

“We won the last time we played and I think we have confidence and momentum,” Oberle said. “They want another shot at them. We’re looking forward to it.”

The Lady Eagles started the match against Melissa strong, taking a 6-3 lead on the back of several hard- fought rallies. But Decatur was unable to sustain momentum in the first set, as the Lady Cardinals capitalized on several blunders by the Lady Eagles to take the first game.

As the two sides continued to duke it out in the second set, Decatur again fell victim to a Melissa run, falling behind 10-8. Except this time the Lady Eagles responded.

Led by Finney, Decatur mounted a comeback of its own, taking the second game to even the match at 1-1.

“We just had to get out of our heads,” Finney said. “Each point we couldn’t get down because in a game like this, you can’t get down. You have to stay strong.”



Trailing 19-16 in the third game, the Lady Eagles went on yet another run, outscoring Melissa 9-1 to take the set.

Up 2-1 in the match, Decatur entered the fourth game one set from victory, and – just like they did all night – completed one final rally to now be three wins away from returning to the state tournament for the first time since 2014.

“Heart, that’s really the only explanation I have,” Oberle said of his team’s performance. “Every timeout we had, different girls were talking and saying they weren’t ready for their season to end.”