Decatur crashes boards to hold off Alvord

Published Tuesday, November 28, 2017

At halftime, Decatur coach Lindsay Griffin talked extensively about crashing the offensive boards.

In the final two minutes Tuesday, the Lady Eagles showed they got the message. Decatur pulled down six offensive boards in the span to close out a 38-35 victory over the Alvord Lady Bulldogs at Decatur High School gym.

“I told them at halftime we needed to attack the boards. We had only four offensive rebounds at halftime,” Griffin said. “We crashed the boards much better in the second half.”

Decatur also limited Alvord to just a pair of field goals and eight points in the final frame to erase a 38-35 deficit.

Griffin said her team continues to improve on the defensive end, learning to help each other. The Lady Eagles moved to 4-5 on the young season with the win.

“It’s a work in progress with us on defense. Tonight was a step in the right direction,” Griffin said.

Kylee Fitzgerald led all scorers with 15 points, including hitting a pair of free throws in the final 10 seconds. She also hit three 3-pointers.

Fitzgerald gave credit to the team’s work on the defensive end for the win.

“We had some big stops,” Fitzgerald said.

“We have some improvements we need to work on, but we’ll get there.”

Alvord grabbed a lead with a 13-7 run in the third quarter. Alvord went scoreless the final 2:45 after Cydney Bailey hit a jumper in the lane. Alvord had just one shot in the final two minutes as Decatur controlled the glass.

“We gave up some big offensive rebounds,” said Alvord coach Michael Barnes.

“This is what a playoff game feels like — back and forth and tight throughout. We can build off that.”

Alvord fell to 0-4 on the season. Barnes pointed out that three of the losses have been by less than three points to bigger schools.

“We’re on the edge of turning the corner,” he said. “The girls are working hard. I can’t complain.”

Miranda Smith led Alvord with nine points. Paycee Edgett added seven.