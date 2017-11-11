By Reece Waddell | Published Tuesday, November 7, 2017

Tags: Decatur, Decatur Football, Football

Having already secured playoff spots with their wins last week, Decatur and Sanger will now battle to determine the third and fourth seeds out of District 4-4A Division I Friday.

In what will likely be a shootout, both teams sport high-powered offenses and defenses that have struggled in recent weeks. The Eagles enter the game averaging 477.3 total yards per game and have scored more than 65 points in each of their last two contests.

Meanwhile, opponents are averaging 38.1 points per game against Sanger’s defense, as the Indians have had trouble getting off the field at times.

With the postseason fast approaching, Decatur will look to end the regular season on a high note with a victory against their district rival.

“If we can go into the playoffs with a three-game winning streak and a 6-4 record, that’s a good combination,” said Decatur coach Mike Fuller. “I’ve always thought 5-5, 4-6, 6-4 teams in the playoffs were really dangerous.”

Led on offense by junior quarterback Wilson Hicks, the Eagles love it air it out, frequently placing the game on Hicks’ left arm. Hicks averages 291.3 passing yards per game and has thrown 23 touchdowns against eight interceptions.

As a team, Decatur is averaging 42.6 points per game, and has scored over 60 points four times this season.

“[Hicks] has really had some good second halves,” Fuller said. “The quarterback run game has helped with his confidence. He’s been throwing the ball accurately and guys have been making catches.”

On defense, the Eagles will look to disrupt Sanger’s passing game and rattle the Indians’ quarterback. Although senior CJ Jackson is Sanger’s leading rusher, he has been mistake-prone when dropping back to pass.

Jackson has thrown more interceptions (7) than touchdown passes (5).

“If we can get him to make a mistake and throw it to one of our of defensive backs or linebackers, we need to be opportunistic,” Fuller said. “We have to make him pay any time he makes a mistake.”

The winner of the Decatur and Sanger game will take on the loser of the Stephenville and Abilene Wylie game in the bi-district round of the 4A Region I Division I playoffs, while the loser will take on the winner.

Decatur and Stephenville have met in the bi-district round of the playoffs each of the past three years. The Eagles knocked the Yellowjackets out of the playoffs last season with Stephenville winning the two meetings in 2014 and 2015.

Sanger (4-5) at Decatur (5-4)

7 p.m. Friday at Indian Stadium, Sanger.

SANGER HARRIS RATING: 223



SANGER NOTABLE: The Indians have allowed 40 or more points five times this season.



DECATUR HARRIS RATING: 225



DECATUR NOTABLE: Wilson Hicks has thrown for 2,622 yards and 26 TDs



HARRIS LINE: Pick

