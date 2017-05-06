Decatur bats lead way to sweep of Pinkston

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, May 6, 2017

Decatur’s dynamic pitching put the Eagles into the postseason with its sterling 1.87 ERA.

That brilliant pitching was joined by a dominating performance at the plate Saturday to complete the quick sweep of Dallas Pinkston.

Starting with Tyler Ticknor’s leadoff double, the Eagles sent 17 batters to plate in the bottom of the first, scoring 12 runs on five hits, five walks and three errors. Decatur went on for the 15-0 win in five innings to finish off the 4A Region II bi-district series.

“We hit the ball really well,” said Decatur pitcher Wilson Hicks, who went tripled in the opening inning and reached base three times. “We’re starting to hit the ball a lot better and are hitting the ball hard. It’s a good sign.”

Decatur moves on to play Melissa in the area round. No time or date has been set for the matchup.

“It’s going to get a lot tougher,” Hicks said. “We know what it takes after going three rounds last year.”

After Ticknor’s double, Hicks hit a triple off the fence. Jaxon Terrell added a RBI-double for Decatur’s third extra-base hit of the opening frame.

Hicks was the only Decatur starter to come back to the plate after the first inning. The bench bats added a run in the second, third and fourth innings.

“We stayed focus the whole time,” said Decatur coach Brian Tickell. “I love that about these kids. They hold each other accountable.”

Hicks followed Bryce Elder’s no-hitter Friday with a two-hit shutout. He struck out six and walked one.