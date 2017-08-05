Cross Country: Working together – Boyd, Decatur squads join forces for practice

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, August 5, 2017

Tags: Boyd, Boyd Cross Country, Cross Country, Decatur, Decatur Cross Country

After his sixth and final charge up the steep, unrelenting hills of Eagle Summit at Decatur High School Thursday morning, Boyd’s Connor Richardson caught his breath.

“Hills make you better, but they are not fun,” Richardson explained. “It’s what you’ve got to do to get better.”

To spur him through the grueling workout, Richardson had company and competition on the multiple hills. His Boyd teammates joined forces with Decatur runners for the hour-long, hill workout. It was the second time the two teams hit the trails around Decatur High School together for a spirited practice that’s been a hit with the runners.

“It’s great to get other Wise County kids together,” said Decatur senior Elizabeth Culpepper. “We’ve never done this before. It’s fun to have new people to share the road with us.”

Boyd coach Oscar Hernandez approached Decatur coach David Park about coming to Decatur to get some hill workouts in with his team in preparation for the Region I meet at Mae Simmons Park in Lubbock. The Yellowjackets moved from the flat regional course at Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie to Lubbock last season. After a strong season, Boyd finished 10th in the 3A race at the Region I meet.

“We needed to get stronger and do something that mimics Lubbock,” Hernandez said. “We’re not big hill runners. I wanted to do a better job of preparing us for regionals. My varsity guys know what they’ve got to do be ready for Lubbock.”

Park was immediately receptive to Hernandez bringing his squad over. When he was at Keller, Park said his team regularly worked out with Flower Mound Marcus.

“It was Coach Hernandez’ idea, and I was all in,” Park said. “We’re a sport of physical exertion and conditioning and everyone is trying to get better. If you get new faces out there, everyone raises their level a little bit.”

A difficult workout turned competitive for runners from both schools, pushing each other up and over each hill.

“We don’t want to get beat on our home hills,” said Decatur senior Alan Rangle. “I’m glad they are coming over. It gives us a little more push.”

Boyd’s Gauge Fahlin added that it’s a big boost him and his teammates to run alongside a strong group of 4A runners.

“The competition drives us and makes us better runners,” Fahlin said. “It’s also a great way to build chemistry and learn what other teams do. These guys know how to work out. Their runners were pushing me to do better.”

In the recovery run back down the hill, chatter between the runners could be heard.

“We were giving each other pointers and trying to keep each other motivated,” said Decatur senior Christian Isaac.

Boyd’s Kristain Bowen and the Lady Yellowjackets ran five hill repeats with the Decatur girls.

“It’s such a blessing to have that competition with the girls and have that motivation from the Decatur girls,” Bowen said. “Those Decatur girls are hardworking. I love to see that motivation. They are hungry for it.”

Decatur and Boyd runners will share the trails around Decatur High School again Sept. 9 in the Assault on Eagle Summit. But they really hope their summer workouts put them on the same course in Round Rock in November.

“We’re hoping this helps with the end of the season at regionals. We’re tying to get to state,” Fahlin said.