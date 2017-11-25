Cross Country: Runners earn spot on all-state team

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, November 25, 2017

Six Wise County cross country runners were named to the Texas Girls Coaches Association all-state team.

Decatur’s Taylor Butler, Elizabeth Culpepper and Makenzie Fox earned mention on the 4A team. The trio were on the Lady Eagles team that finished fifth in 4A at the University Interscholastic League state championship meet earlier this month.

Butler ran 12:02 to finish 16th at state.

Three Paradise runners made the 3A teams – Kaycee Martin, Madison Mitschke and Hannah Beth Pearson. They guided Paradise to the 3A Region I meet. The trio medaled at every meet this season before the regionals race.