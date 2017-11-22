Cross Country: Lewis finishes 25th at Nike South

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, November 22, 2017

Decatur’s Hanul Lewis returned to the course Saturday for the first time since the District 9-4A cross country championships to run in the Nike South Regional championships in The Woodlands.

Lewis finished 25th in the open invitational, running a 20:36 in the 5K.

Lewis, a transfer to Decatur, ran on the junior varsity during the regular season.

In the boys open invitation, Decatur took 14th as a team with 327 points.

Alan Rangel, returned from a hip injury that hampered him in the 4A Region II race, finished 81st in 17:55. Gabe Embree ran 18:03 for 91st. Christian Isaac was 102nd in 18:09, Sergio Sanchez 112th in 18:29 and Oscar Palomo 140th in 19:03.