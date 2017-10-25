Cross Country: Fraga heads to Round Rock

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, October 25, 2017

Marisol Fraga will end her freshman campaign at the University Interscholastic League cross country championships.

The Bridgeport freshman finished 14th in the Class 4A Region II race Monday at Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie to snag the next-to-last advancing spot. Fraga finished the 3,200-meter course in 12:16.

“This doesn’t feel real right now,” said Fraga after learning she would be headed to Round Rock Nov. 4.

Fraga got off to a solid start and found her way into the top 10 through 2,400 meters.

“In the beginning, I was afraid to get cut off,” Fraga said. “I was trying to pass every girl in front of me and hold on to my place.”

Fraga finished a step behind Melissa’s Alison Kocsis. She was two seconds in front of the last individual state qualifier – Samantha Rodriguez of Crandall.

“This means a lot,” Fraga said. “Hopefully, next year I can get down in the 11s.”