Cross Country: Esquivel signs with Cameron – Lady Texan to run cross country, track

Published Saturday, November 11, 2017

A few years after being plucked out of a physical education class at Northwest to join the Lady Texans cross country team, Taylor Esquivel is now headed to college to run.

Wednesday she signed a letter of intent with Cameron University in Lawton, Okla. to run cross country and track.

“It’s a dream coming. All the hard work has paid off,” said the Northwest senior and Newark resident. “It’s a new beginning.”

Esquivel is coming off a strong season at Northwest. She finished eighth at the District 6-5A meet, running a 20:36 in the 5K. She ended the year with a personal best 19:05 in the 5A Region I race to finish 27th.

Northwest coach Josh Allen said Esquivel approached him last spring about running in college and worked hard to accomplish the goal.

“We’re proud of her because of all the hard work she put in,” Allen said.

Esquivel already has her sights set on another finish line – earning a college degree.

“I’ll be forever thankful to my coaches,” she said. “Now, the dream is to finish college and start a new career.”